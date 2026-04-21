Evacuations underway in central Texas due to flash flood threat

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway in central Texas north of Austin because of flash flooding.

According to the Williamson County Emergency Services, Shady River and Good Water RV Parks are being evacuated.

INCHES OF RAIN SOAK DROUGHT-STRICKEN TEXAS, CONTINUING FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS

"If you are in these areas, evacuate immediately to higher ground. Do not drive through flooded roadways," emergency services said.

Several roads in Georgetown, Texas, are closed due to flooding, according to ATXFloods, which monitors flooding-related road closures in real time.

VIDEO: FATHER AND SON RESCUED AFTER CAPSIZING IN ROUGH WATERS WHILE KAYAKING IN MILWAUKEE RIVER

The San Gabriel River runs through Williamson County. A temporary shelter is open in Georgetown for those needing a place to evacuate.

Showers are continuing to sweep across parts of the drought -stricken Southern Plains and Southeast.

Over 9 inches of rain was reported on Monday just north of San Antonio due to trailing, slow-moving storms. Other locations generally saw around 3 to 5 inches.

San Antonio recorded 4.42 inches of rain, which is the third-wettest April day on record. An additional inch or two of rain is likely.

Stay with FOX Weather for updates on this developing story.