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Video: Father and son rescued after capsizing in rough waters while kayaking in Milwaukee River

Fire officials said an adult and a child were traveling along the Milwaukee River when their kayak overturned.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
RIVER RESCUE: A father and son were rescued while kayaking in the Milwaukee River after being ejected from the boat in rough waters. 00:24

Two kayakers saved from Milwaukee River

RIVER RESCUE: A father and son were rescued while kayaking in the Milwaukee River after being ejected from the boat in rough waters.

GLENDALE, Wis. – A family kayaking trip took a turn in Wisconsin after requiring rescuing from first responders while on the water this weekend.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, members of the North Shore Fire/Rescue Team were notified that an adult and a child were traveling along the Milwaukee River when their kayak overturned.

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According to a press release from the North Shore Fire Rescue, first responders quickly located the two victims, who had become stranded on an island in the river.

This comes as recent severe weather has produced heavy rainfall, resulting in elevated water levels throughout Wisconsin, harsher currents and hazardous conditions.

Two kayakers were rescued on the Milwaukee River and became stranded on an island.

Two kayakers were rescued on the Milwaukee River after becoming stranded on an island.

(WITI)

According to officials, the two were riding in the kayak amid rough waters before being ejected from the boat and seeking refuge on an island.

Video footage from FOX 6 Milwaukee shows the two people clinging to a tree on the island as first responders navigate a boat upstream against the strong currents.

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Firefighters wait on standby along the shore to pull the rescue boat onto dry land, as it quickly floats in the direction of the strong currents.

Both kayakers were safely removed from the river, evaluated by paramedics and transported to the nearest hospital for further evaluation.

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