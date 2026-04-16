Man dies after being struck by lightning in Wisconsin parking lot as severe storms roll through the region

WAUKESHA, Wis.– During thunderstorms on Wednesday night, a man was struck by lightning and died in Wisconsin.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, first responders were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground in front of a business.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s and began life-saving efforts.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

At the time of the incident on Wednesday night, thunderstorms were in the area, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Information was given to the responders at the scene, suggesting the man had been hit by lightning.

Witnesses and physical evidence at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike, police said.

Police believe the man was struck by lightning while walking through a parking lot.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It's believed the man is not from Wisconsin, and police are working with the Medical Examiner to make a positive identification and the official manner and cause of death.