Photos: Firefighters rush to rescue 3 from Wisconsin home amid rising floodwaters

SUAMICO, Wis. — Suamico fire crews safely rescued three people from a home in the 3700 block of Stream Road after responding to rising floodwaters that threatened the residence on Tuesday.

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According to the department, once on scene, crews observed occupants experiencing significant flooding inside the home, with the basement already filled and rising conditions beginning to impact the first floor.

Much of Wisconsin has been battered with torrential rain, sparking flash flood concerns as part of a bigger multi-day severe weather threat across the central U.S.

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As conditions rapidly declined, firefighters rushed in to swiftly initiate the rescue mission.

While ensuring the safety of all three people, the crew successfully rescued them from the home, securing the area before leaving.

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"Residents are encouraged to remain alert during periods of heavy rain and flooding, avoid driving through standing water, and report emergencies immediately by calling 911," the Suamico Fire Department noted on Facebook regarding the incident.