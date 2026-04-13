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Flood threat increases across Great Lakes amid heavy rainfall, rapid snowmelt

Flood Watches have been issued encompassing the northern half of Michigan through Wednesday morning, especially as most regional rivers are already at or near flood stage.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
A historic Great Lakes snowpack is colliding with heavy spring rain, driving a high flash flood risk across the region through Wednesday as downpours and rapid snowmelt continue. FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney breaks down what's happening:  01:41

Flood risk increasing across Great Lakes amid heavy downpours and rapid snowmelt

A historic Great Lakes snowpack is colliding with heavy spring rain, driving a high flash flood risk across the region through Wednesday as downpours and rapid snowmelt continue. FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney breaks down what's happening: 

As temperatures begin to warm up, spring moisture is fueling heavy rain across the Great Lakes, where persistent downpours combined with rapid snowmelt are driving a heightened risk for flash flooding through Wednesday. 

HAIL, TORNADOES POSSIBLE ACROSS UPPER MIDWEST AHEAD OF MULTI-DAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TAKING AIM AT 70M+

This winter season has brought a historic snowfall to portions of the region, measuring in feet.  

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    Snow falling in Marquette, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Ray)

  • Image 2 of 6

    Blizzard conditions seen in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 16, 2026. (Brandon Copic)

  • Image 3 of 6

    Snow falling in Marquette, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Ray)

  • Image 4 of 6

    Snow falling in Frederic, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Morgan Stahl)

  • Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan.
    Image 5 of 6

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan. (@USCGGreatLakes / X)

  • In Marquette, Michigan, on February 18, 2026, as a winter storm warning is announced, heavy snow continues to fall with this winter storm bringing snow, ice, and hazardous conditions across Michigan, where up to 15 inches of snow are expected.
    Image 6 of 6

    In Marquette, Michigan, on February 18, 2026, as a winter storm warning is announced, heavy snow continues to fall with this winter storm bringing snow, ice, and hazardous conditions across Michigan, where up to 15 inches of snow are expected.  (Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto )

Specifically, Marquette, Michigan, has recorded over 273 inches of snow so far this season, placing it at number two on the all-time record list. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray continues his live coverage from Marquette, Michigan, after a historic blizzard buried the community in over 3 feet of snow, covering doorways, streets, and sidewalks. Residents are unable to open their shops, with one owner describing it as 04:42

FILE MARCH 2026: Marquette, Michigan, buried under 3+ feet of snow as shop owners struggle to open

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray continues his live coverage from Marquette, Michigan, after a historic blizzard buried the community in over 3 feet of snow, covering doorways, streets, and sidewalks. Residents are unable to open their shops, with one owner describing it as

Rivers, creeks, and streams are likely to rise rapidly as heavy rain falls over the melting, historic snowpack and frozen ground.

Meanwhile, across the Plains, saturated soils will trigger efficient runoff, significantly increasing the risk of localized flash flooding even with moderate rainfall totals.

RECORD WARMTH TO PUSH EAST, FUELING ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ACROSS MAJOR CITIES FROM SOUTH TO NORTHEAST

Flood Watches have been issued for the northern half of Michigan through Wednesday morning.

Forecast rain through Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center highlights the stagnant area of high pressure anchored off the Southeast coast as the primary driver behind this week’s flash flood potential as it acts as a "moisture pump."

In turn, it funnels moisture-rich air from the Gulf to Southern Canada, setting the stage for repetitive rounds of heavy rain through the weekend.

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With that, multiple storm systems will serve as the trigger for intense thunderstorms throughout the region.

This has prompted portions of the Great Lakes to face an elevated flash flood risk due to the combination of incoming rainfall and rapid snowmelt starting the week.

"The transition to warmer temperatures is aggressively melting this deep snowpack; when combined with forecasted rain totals of 2–3 inches, the risk for rapid runoff is high," the FOX Forecast Center said.

ARCTIC BLAST OVERSPREADS THE MIDWEST AND GREAT LAKES AFTER MONSTER BLIZZARD SLAMS MILLIONS

Flood Watches have been issued encompassing the northern half of Michigan through Wednesday morning, especially as most regional rivers are already at or near flood stage. 

Flood alerts across the Great Lakes through Wednesday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Beyond Wednesday, another round of rain moving through later in the week and into the weekend could bring an additional 1–2 inches of rain, potentially prolonging this flash flooding risk. 

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