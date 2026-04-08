Hawaii braces for flash flooding as third Kona Low in a month begins to soak islands in torrential rains

Hawaii is facing a renewed threat of flash flooding as another Kona Low takes shape, bringing several inches of rain to the already water-logged islands.

Less than a month after back-to-back Kona Lows drenched Hawaii, causing dangerous flash flooding on Maui and Oahu, another one is gearing up to cause more flooding.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, several inches of rain have already fallen on Maui and the Big Island as of Wednesday.

A total of 11.4 inches of rain has fallen in Pāhoa Beacon, Hawaii since Tuesday.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Flash flood alerts are in effect across all of the Hawaiian islands, through Friday, with a Flash Flood Warning in place for the southeastern tip of Maui.

Flash flood alerts for the Hawaiian Islands

(FOX Weather)



Through Sunday, more than a foot of rain is forecast across portions of the Big Island, with a widespread 5–8 inches expected elsewhere across the islands.

These conditions could lead to significant flash flooding, as well as overflowing streams and drainage systems.

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Road closures are possible, along with property damage in urban and low-lying areas due to rapid runoff and landslides in steep terrain, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Hawaii weather forecast through Sunday

(FOX Weather)



The rain comes on the back of the wettest month on record for some areas in Hawaii.

Kahului on Maui recorded 21.11 inches of rain in March alone, marking its wettest month in over 110 years. Honolulu recorded its fourth-wettest March on record, with 13.61 inches last month.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

March rain totals for Hawaii

(FOX Weather)



Because the grounds are already soaked with moisture, additional rain fuels the flash flooding threat, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The Kona Lows in March caused homes and buildings to collapse and be swept away by flooding.

COUPLE RECOUNTS BEING STRANDED ON BEACH FOR 24 HOURS DURING CATASTROPHIC HAWAII FLOODING

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Numerous communities were evacuated due to a Flash Flood Emergency , including Waialua and Haleiwa on Oahu's northern shore.

Roads and bridges were damaged, and people were forced to seek shelter on their roofs during the worst of the flooding.

HAWAII RECOVERS FROM DEVASTATING FLOODS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK KONA LOW SYSTEMS DRENCH STATE

Hawaii Governor Josh Green called it the worst flood the state had seen in 20 years and estimated that the storms could potentially cost up to $1 billion in damages.

In addition to the rain, there is also the potential for strong thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe if conditions are right on Thursday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Strong winds are possible as the Kona Low moves onshore, with gusts of 40-50 mph forecast, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest forecast for Hawaii as the rain falls.