Severe storm threat targets Texas with significant flash flooding likely Sunday night

TEXAS – Another round of severe storms is headed for the southern U.S. this week, with parts of Texas vulnerable to significant flash flooding Sunday night.

After some brief wet weather earlier in the week, another round of severe weather is looming over Eastern and Central Texas, with several inches of rain possible.

ROUND OF SEVERE STORMS EXPECTED TO SLAM MILLIONS EARLY THIS WEEK ACROSS 1,000+ MILES WITH DAMAGING HAIL, WINDS

Portions of South Central Texas are under a Flash Flood Watch, where life-threatening conditions are possible.

Rainfall totals in Austin and New Braunfels, Texas, could range from 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals reaching up to 10 inches.

This graphic shows what is expected now through midweek.

(FOX Weather)



There is also a lingering tornado threat throughout both regions of the state starting Monday, with the potential for an EF-2 or stronger near Abilene, Texas.

A Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat is in effect across Texas, with the primary window of development expected Sunday evening, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat across the plains.

(FOX Weather)



Models initially indicated that Oklahoma and Kansas could see severe storms, too, but the focus has shifted toward the potentially significant flooding in Texas.

Due to morning showers and lingering cloud cover, some areas are somewhat primed for storm redevelopment along the western dryline.

WHAT IS A DRYLINE AND WHY IS ITS LOCATION IMPORTANT IN SEVERE WEATHER FORECASTING?

A dryline is a boundary separating moist and dry air masses, and an important factor in severe weather frequency in the Great Plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The environment is only somewhat primed because the storm system lacks a forceful ingredient.

This graphic shows the flood threat across parts of Texas.

(FOX Weather)



"When looking for severe weather, there needs to be a trigger to converge all the severe weather ingredients together to produce enough lift to make storms explode," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Currently, that trigger is lacking, so forecasters are waiting to see if these storm systems can align for actual development as we head into the evening.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Areas under a Level 2 severe weather threat include San Antonio and Waco, Texas.

Ongoing storms have already produced over 3 inches of rain in some locations, and forecasters wouldn’t be surprised if isolated, significant flash flooding occurs overnight.

MILLIONS ACROSS TEXAS, PLAINS FACE DAMAGING HAIL, POSSIBLE TORNADOES AS MULTI-DAY SEVERE STORM THREAT EXPANDS

Stay tuned to FOX Weather as we continue to track the development of these storms and provide the latest information to stay safe this week.