Round of severe storms expected to slam millions next week across 1,000+ miles with damaging hail, winds

While severe storms will impact the Plains this weekend, a far more significant and widespread threat is brewing for Monday and Tuesday, affecting millions as part of a multi-day severe storm threat.

MULTI-DAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT LOOKS TO BRING DAMAGING HAIL, POSSIBLE TORNADOES TO TEXAS, PLAINS OVER WEEKEND

Multi-day severe weather outlook

(FOX Weather)



This second wave will span over 1,000 miles, covering over a dozen states in its path, bringing expanding and heightened risks of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, from the Midwest to the Southern Plains.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

Right now, a Level 2 out of 5 Severe Storm Threat has been issued for parts of the region for Monday and Tuesday. However, the FOX Forecast Center notes that upgrades are possible as the storm approaches.

In addition to severe weather, several days of heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

Severe weather forecast

(FOX Weather)



LIFE-THREATENING TORNADO RIPS THROUGH PARTS OF ILLINOIS AS SEVERE WEATHER LASHES THE HEARTLAND

Following the weekend threat, the storm system will accelerate and shift northeast by Monday, broadening the risk area from the Southern Plains to the Upper Midwest.

This has prompted a Level 2 out of 5 Severe Storm Threat to be issued from Midland, Texas, to central Iowa, including major cities like Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City.

HAWAII BRACES FOR INCHES OF TORRENTIAL RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING JUST WEEKS AFTER LIFE-THREATENING KONA LOWS

Storms will likely begin later in the day and continue into the overnight hours.

Early on Tuesday, another upper-level disturbance will move in, situating itself across the Plains.

Strong wind shear and abundant moisture will fuel additional severe storms, with a greater risk shifting even farther south from the lower Missouri Valley into the southern Plains and possibly the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

By Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, the setup could bring an even greater risk of severe weather to a broader population, including threats of hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

In addition to the severe threats, the multi-day storm stretch will bring days of heavy rain across the region that may lead to possible flash flood concerns.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN PERSISTS ACROSS DROUGHT-STRICKEN FLORIDA AS COASTAL FLOOD THREAT BUILDS

While offering relief to drought-stricken areas, it could also trigger rising rivers and localized flooding.

Precipitation outlook

(FOX Weather)



Widespread rainfall totals of 1–2 inches are expected from Texas to Wisconsin, with locally higher amounts of 2–3 inches possible across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas Saturday through Tuesday.