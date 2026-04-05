Rain, potential flash flooding dampen spring break plans in Florida

Heavy rain is expected to soak parts of the southern U.S. this week as a storm system moves across the Gulf of America, bringing wet weather, strong winds, and rip currents to Florida.

A slow-moving system over the Gulf of America is already impacting South Texas with heavy rain. It will continue to move east over the next week, eventually stalling over Florida.

Across parts of South Texas, rain totals will generally be around 1-2 inches, with higher amounts possible near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows the storm system moving across the Gulf of America and to Florida.

(FOX Weather)



This weather will likely dampen any spring break plans for the Sunshine State through Thursday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rain totals will be around 1-2 inches, but amounts of 3-5 inches are possible in popular locations such as Miami and Daytona Beach.

As a result, a level ¼ flash flood threat has been added for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Locations such as Fort Myers and Miami, Florida, are at risk of severe thunderstorms. Despite this, the wet weather could be beneficial for both areas, as they have recently endured extreme drought.

FIERCE WINDS, BITTER CHILL TO WHIP ACROSS NORTHERN PLAINS, THREATENING TRAVEL BY EARLY WEEK

This graphic shows the latest drought conditions across the state of Florida.

(FOX Weather)



The entire week will be accompanied by a looming thunderstorm threat and mostly cloudy skies.

This severe weather comes at a bad time as millions of Americans are traveling for spring break this week, especially to southern locations, expecting a pleasant beach getaway.

A Rip Current Statement is in effect for the entire First, Space, and Treasure Coasts (Jacksonville to Port St. Lucie) in Florida through the entire week. Wind gusts could be as strong as 30–40 mph in the southern parts of the state through Thursday.

It is important to check local beach conditions before entering the water, and it is best to choose a location with a lifeguard on duty.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE AT THE BEACH DURING SPRING BREAK

Before entering the water, talk with a lifeguard or beach patrol. They are the best source of information for the current water conditions in your area.