Cold front fuels winter’s return with chance of snow across major Northeast cities after near-record warmth

Just when it seemed like spring was settling in, winter is making a comeback.

A fast-moving clipper system could bring another round of snow to major cities across the Northeast this week.

Clipper system early week setup

(FOX Weather)



The same system that fueled Saturday’s severe storms is now pushing east, delivering rain along the East Coast and triggering a sharp drop in temperatures—setting the stage for the chance of snow to return to parts of the Northeast.

RECORD WARMTH KICKS OFF HOLIDAY WEEKEND, WITH RAIN LOOKING TO SOAK EASTER PLANS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS EAST

Cities such as New York, Boston and Burlington, Vermont, could all see a dusting of snow by early this week.

This late-season clipper proves that the harsh 2025-2026 winter isn’t over just yet.

From record-shattering totals to feet of snow that paralyzed the region, the relentless season has buried parts of the Northeast under repeated rounds of snowfall — some measuring in feet — leaving records shattered and communities digging out for days.

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It has been a historic winter for many; spanning cross-country storms and powerful blizzards, winter’s grip has held the Northeast tight throughout the season.

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That said, the Great Lakes and Northeast can expect rain on Sunday, followed by snow showers and below-average temperatures from Monday through Wednesday.

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Showers and scattered downpours are expected to begin in the morning, stretching from Georgia to upstate New York, as the cold front from Saturday's severe storms moves east.

Sunday precipitation future track

(FOX Weather)



From Raleigh to Boston along the I-95 corridor, rain is expected through the afternoon, likely impacting travel and airport operations for the Easter holiday, especially across the Northeast.

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By evening, much of the rain is expected to move offshore.

The FOX Forecast Center said the wake of the cold front will trigger cooler air to return to the region as well as the Mid-Atlantic.

"While not unusually cold for this time of year, Monday’s temperatures will fall closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 40s and 50s," they noted.

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With that, an area of low pressure will push into the Great Lakes, drawing in just enough moisture to trigger light snow.

While overall totals are expected to remain light, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible, with slightly higher amounts near the Great Lakes and the higher terrain of the Adirondacks.

Snow forecast across the Northeast Monday through Tuesday

(FOX Weather)



Cities in the path of the snow include Buffalo; Syracuse, NY, 1 to 3 inches; Burlington, VT, around 1 inch; Albany, NY; and a few flakes possible in Boston and New York City.

The FOX Forecast Center highlights that most of these areas typically see their last measurable snow by early-mid April.

Although the late-season snow is noteworthy, the approaching surge of cold air will affect a wider area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Just days after near-record warmth, temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 15 degrees below average from Monday through Wednesday.

Forecast lows across the Northeast Wednesday morning

(FOX Weather)



Wednesday is likely to be the coldest day, with wind chills remaining in the 20s across interior parts of the Northeast.

WHAT DOES THE WIND CHILL MEAN?

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rebound, returning closer to seasonal averages.