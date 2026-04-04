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Record warmth kicks off holiday weekend, with rain looking to soak Easter plans for millions across East

For those planning to attend outdoor Easter events like egg hunts or parades, rain could impede plans.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Cities from Chicago to New York are expected to see storms this weekend on the back of nice, warm temperatures. These storms push east from St. Louis on Saturday morning, bringing downpours, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat for much of Ohio and parts of Indiana. By Sunday, I-95 cities in the East will start to see some thunderstorms possibly dampen their Easter festivities.  04:24

Record warmth ushers in holiday weekend rain for East

Cities from Chicago to New York are expected to see storms this weekend on the back of nice, warm temperatures. These storms push east from St. Louis on Saturday morning, bringing downpours, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat for much of Ohio and parts of Indiana. By Sunday, I-95 cities in the East will start to see some thunderstorms possibly dampen their Easter festivities. 

Cities from Washington, D.C. to New York City are expected to record warm temperatures on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring in storms and possibly disrupt Easter Sunday plans for millions across the East. 

Exeter's annual egg hunt at Exeter Community Park. Photo by Susan L. Angstadt 03/24/12

Exeter's annual egg hunt at Exeter Community Park. Photo by Susan L. Angstadt 03/24/12 

(Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle  / Getty Images)

Temperatures could reach the 80s across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and parts of the Northeast on Saturday, with cities like Washington, D.C. forecast to reach 87°. 

Nearly 270 million Americans will see above-average temperatures. 

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Saturday forecast high temperatures.
(FOX Weather)

 

The warmth will also fuel severe weather across parts of the Ohio Valley, including southern Kentucky and western New York.

Storms will fire up Saturday afternoon and into the evening as the heat builds. Portions of Ohio, including Cleveland and Columbus, are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

Severe storms risk
(FOX Weather)

 

The warmth will be short-lived, as a cold front pushes east on Sunday, ushering in storms that will lead to a soggy Easter across the Northeast. 

Showers and a few downpours are expected to begin Sunday morning from Georgia to upstate New York.

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ACTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 10: A decorated egg is displayed in a yard as part of the non-denominational social distancing egg hunt on April 10, 2020 in Acton, Massachusetts.

ACTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 10: A decorated egg is displayed in a yard as part of the non-denominational social distancing egg hunt on April 10, 2020 in Acton, Massachusetts.  

(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

By Sunday afternoon, rain will reach major I-95 cities from Raleigh to Boston

For those planning to attend outdoor Easter events like egg hunts or parades, rain could impede plans. 

Across the Northeast, travel impacts are possible on both the roads and in the sky, as people head to or from their holiday weekend plans. 

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The two sisters Amanda (L) and Paula hunt for Easter eggs during rainfall in their garden in Quelkorn, Germany, 27 March 2016.

The two sisters Amanda (L) and Paula hunt for Easter eggs during rainfall in their garden in Quelkorn, Germany, 27 March 2016.   

( Ingo Wagner/picture alliance / Getty Images)

Most of the rain will lighten up on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. 

Temperatures on Monday in the Northeast will remain near seasonal averages in the 40s and 50s. 

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Things will stay on the cooler side through the middle of next week.

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