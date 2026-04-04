Record warmth kicks off holiday weekend, with rain looking to soak Easter plans for millions across East

Cities from Washington, D.C. to New York City are expected to record warm temperatures on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring in storms and possibly disrupt Easter Sunday plans for millions across the East.

Temperatures could reach the 80s across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and parts of the Northeast on Saturday, with cities like Washington, D.C. forecast to reach 87°.

Nearly 270 million Americans will see above-average temperatures.

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Saturday forecast high temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



The warmth will also fuel severe weather across parts of the Ohio Valley, including southern Kentucky and western New York.

Storms will fire up Saturday afternoon and into the evening as the heat builds. Portions of Ohio, including Cleveland and Columbus, are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

Severe storms risk

(FOX Weather)



The warmth will be short-lived, as a cold front pushes east on Sunday, ushering in storms that will lead to a soggy Easter across the Northeast.

Showers and a few downpours are expected to begin Sunday morning from Georgia to upstate New York.

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By Sunday afternoon, rain will reach major I-95 cities from Raleigh to Boston.

For those planning to attend outdoor Easter events like egg hunts or parades, rain could impede plans.

Across the Northeast, travel impacts are possible on both the roads and in the sky, as people head to or from their holiday weekend plans.

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Most of the rain will lighten up on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

Temperatures on Monday in the Northeast will remain near seasonal averages in the 40s and 50s.

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Things will stay on the cooler side through the middle of next week.