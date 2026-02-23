Providence shatters 48-year record for all-time biggest snowstorm as snow continues to fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– One of the biggest records broken during the historic blizzard that slammed the Northeast is in Providence, Rhode Island, which has recorded its biggest snowstorm of all time.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Providence recorded 32.8 inches of snow, with the number expected to rise before the end of the blizzard early on Tuesday morning.

This shatters the record for the city's biggest snowstorm ever, while also breaking its record for snowiest day ever.

Prior to Blizzard ‘26, Providence’s biggest snowstorm record was set during the Blizzard of 1978 on Feb. 2 and 3, 1978.

Photos and videos from Providence showed the extent of the conditions in the thick of the snowstorm on Monday.

The blizzard's impacts on Providence began on Sunday evening and continued throughout the night and into Monday.

Snow totals kept climbing throughout the day on Monday, with Rhode Island seeing some of the highest snow totals of all the Northeast hit by the storm.

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Asher Redd reported from Providence on Monday, bringing incredible pictures to FOX Weather through the worst of the storm.

Wind gusts of 60 mph at times, along with heavy, blowing snow and limited visibility led to blizzard conditions on Monday.

The snow that fell on Monday nearly matches Providence's annual average snowfall of 36.6 inches, which the city is likely to surpass on Monday alone.

Providence's previous snowiest day record was set at 19 inches during the Blizzard of '96.