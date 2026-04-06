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Artemis II mission: Crew to travel farther than any humans in history during record-breaking lunar flyby

According to NASA, Artemis II crew members — Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — will break the 1970 space travel record set by Apollo 13 by about 4,105 miles shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
The Artemis II crew will set a record for human space travel Monday in their historic lunar flyby. On the far-side of the moon, the crew will have a 7-hour window to make nuanced lunar observations. 03:43

Artemis II crew to set human space travel record in historic lunar flyby

The Artemis II crew will set a record for human space travel Monday in their historic lunar flyby. On the far-side of the moon, the crew will have a 7-hour window to make nuanced lunar observations.

The four-astronaut crew of Artemis II is set to make history Monday, completing their record-breaking lunar flyby, traveling a little more than 252,760 miles from Earth — farther than any humans have gone before.

See the complete day-by-day guide for the Artemis II mission below:

TIMELINE: A DAY-BY-DAY GUIDE TO THE 10-DAY ARTEMIS II MISSION TO BRING HUMANITY BACK TO THE MOON

The crew aboard the Orion spacecraft entered the lunar gravitational sphere of influence — where the moon's gravity is stronger than Earth's — shortly after 12 a.m. ET, and will begin a 7-hour period to make detailed lunar observations Monday afternoon.

According to NASA, Artemis II crew members — Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — will break the 1970 space travel record set by Apollo 13 by about 4,105 miles shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

  • Crescent Earth seen from the Artemis II Orion spacecraft.
    Image 1 of 9

    Crescent Earth seen from the Artemis II Orion spacecraft.  ( )

  • The Moon in the distance seen from the Artemis II Orion spacecraft.
    Image 2 of 9

    The Moon in the distance seen from the Artemis II Orion spacecraft. ( )

  • Astronaut Christina Koch is nestled into a corner of the Orion crew capsule, reading. The rest of the capsule is dark, but her face it lit by the glow from her tablet. Two of her other crew members can dimly be seen looking out the window and floating in the foreground
    Image 3 of 9

    Astronaut Christina Koch is nestled into a corner of the Orion crew capsule, reading. The rest of the capsule is dark, but her face it lit by the glow from her tablet. Two of her other crew members can dimly be seen looking out the window and floating in the foreground. ( )

  • Earth viewed through the window of the Orion spacecraft.
    Image 4 of 9

    Earth viewed through the window of the Orion spacecraft. (Reid Wiseman/NASA)

  • Camera mounted to Orion spacecraft.
    Image 5 of 9

    Camera mounted to Orion spacecraft. (NASA)

  • NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
    Image 6 of 9

    NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (@nasahqphoto / X)

  • Image 7 of 9

    NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 9

    NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Before going to sleep on flight day 5, the Artemis II crew snapped one more photo of the Moon, as it drew close in the window of the Orion spacecraft. Orion and the four humans aboard entered the lunar sphere of influence at 12:37 a.m. EDT on April 6, at the tail end of the fifth day of their mission. That marked the point at which the Moon's gravity had a stronger pull on the spacecraft than the Earth's
    Image 9 of 9

    Before going to sleep on flight day 5, the Artemis II crew snapped one more photo of the Moon, as it drew close in the window of the Orion spacecraft. Orion and the four humans aboard entered the lunar sphere of influence at 12:37 a.m. EDT on April 6, at the tail end of the fifth day of their mission. That marked the point at which the Moon's gravity had a stronger pull on the spacecraft than the Earth's (NASA)

This mission serves as a critical test for the Orion spacecraft and a key building block of the Artemis program, which hopes to establish a long-term lunar base by 2030.

NASA PAUSES GATEWAY LUNAR-ORBIT SPACE STATION TO BUILD LUNAR BASE ON THE MOON

The 7-hour lunar observation period is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. NASA says human eyes may be able to help make discoveries not possible with computer imaging alone.

With limited window space, the team is expected to divide into pairs to make these observations, taking 90-minute shifts.

The Artemis II crew - NASA Astronaut Victor Glover (far left), CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (center left) and NASA Astronauts Christina Koch (center right) Reid Wiseman (right) present Jeremy Hansen with his Gold Wings signifying his first flight into space during Flight Day 5. When astronauts complete their astronaut candidate training, they receive a silver pin. A gold pin is awarded when they finally make it to space.

The Artemis II crew - NASA Astronaut Victor Glover  (far left), CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (center left) and NASA Astronauts Christina Koch (center right) Reid Wiseman (right) present Jeremy Hansen with his Gold Wings signifying his first flight into space during Flight Day 5. When astronauts complete their astronaut candidate training, they receive a silver pin. A gold pin is awarded when they finally make it to space.

(NASA / FOX Weather)

NASA will also lose contact with the Orion capsule for roughly 40 minutes around 6:45 p.m., as Earth disappears completely behind the Moon in a rapid "Earthset" and "Earthrise" phenomenon for the team.

This will also mark Artemis II's closest distance to the moon, 4,070 miles, and when the capsule will use the Moon's gravity to "slingshot" around and begin its return course toward home.

NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch, seen here on the fourth day of the mission, prepping for lunar flyby activities after completing aerobic exercise on the flywheel device.

NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch, seen here on the fourth day of the mission, prepping for lunar flyby activities after completing aerobic exercise on the flywheel device.

(NASA)

The lunar observation period will conclude at 9:20 p.m, and Orion will fully leave the Moon's sphere of influence by Tuesday night.

The crew will transmit some of the high-resolution images of the far side of the Moon on Tuesday.

ARTEMIS II BEGINS FIRST FULL DAY IN SPACE, PERFORMING CRITICAL SYSTEM CHECKS, MANEUVERS ON HISTORIC MISSION

New image from Artemis II crew shows the Orientale basin on the right edge of the lunar disk

A new image from the Artemis II crew shows the Orientale basin on the right edge of the lunar disk.

(@NASA / X)

Late Sunday night, the crew caught a historic first glimpse of the Orientale basin, on the Moon's most extreme western side and is nearly impossible to see from Earth.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," NASA said on X.

Map of Artemis II mission.

Map of Artemis II mission.

(NASA)

After breaking free from Earth's orbit Thursday, the four-person crew coasted through the void of space on a direct course to the moon, having completed pre-planned, precise course corrections early Friday, with NASA announcing the crew was more than halfway to the moon and officially closer to it than Earth.

Throughout the weekend, the crew made final steering nudges to ensure Orion entered the correct orbital slot, guaranteeing the spacecraft would be able to "whip around" the moon.

As they prepared for Monday’s lunar flyby, the crew exercised, practiced medical response procedures and tested the spacecraft’s emergency communications system in deep space, NASA said.

MEET THE ASTRONAUTS PREPARING FOR HUMANITY’S RETURN TO THE MOON ON THE ARTEMIS II MISSION

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen pose for a photo as NASA's Artemis II is rolled from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Along the way, the crew practiced zero-gravity CPR and other emergency procedures.

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They also tested a special exercise device onboard to determine if it significantly impacted Orion's flight path. At the same time, engineers continued to monitor the spacecraft’s life support system, which maintained a comfortable cabin environment during the heavy physical exertion.

The Artemis II crew spoke late Thursday to Trace Gallagher, the host of FOX News @ Night, on their way to the Moon. 05:56

Artemis II crew speak with FOX News from space

The Artemis II crew spoke late Thursday to Trace Gallagher, the host of FOX News @ Night, on their way to the Moon.

The crew spoke to Trace Gallagher, the host of FOX News @ Night, late Thursday, and was eager to thank their families for their support for the first time since launching.

NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the moon.

(NASA / FOX Weather)

Commander Wiseman highlighted the incredible achievement of the American space program.

"This is unbelievable, that we can put our minds to something and pull it off," Wiseman said.

EVERYDAY INNOVATIONS BORN FROM SPACE TRAVEL

Mission Specialist Koch explained how the crew was getting adjusted to living in space, telling Gallagher that she was very comfortable sleeping upside down in zero gravity.

High-resolution photo of Earth viewed from Orion spacecraft.

High-resolution photo of Earth viewed from Orion spacecraft.

(NASA/Reid Wiseman / FOX Weather)

NASA released the first high-resolution images of Earth from the Orion spacecraft on Friday. These pictures of the African continent were actually taken at night.

Historic launch

The historic flight launched Wednesday at 6:35:12 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center.

Four astronauts aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft atop the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket launch on the agency’s Artemis II test flight, Wednesday, April 1 from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Four astronauts aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft atop the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket launch on the agency’s Artemis II test flight, Wednesday, April 1 from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

(NASA/Eric Bordelon / FOX Weather)

A few hours before the mission's launch window opened, the mission very briefly entered a "No-Go" range, while they addressed a glitch with the Flight Termination System.

After roughly 45 minutes, the mission returned to "Go" and things continued as planned.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell recaps historic Artemis II launch this past Wednesday. 03:04

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell recaps historic Artemis II launch

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell recaps historic Artemis II launch this past Wednesday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell covered the launch live, describing the atmosphere during the launch as "electric."

Mission control in Houston reported Friday that the Orion spacecraft is performing excellently.

ARTEMIS II BRINGS PIECES OF THE PAST ON ITS HISTORIC DEEP SPACE VOYAGE

After whipping around the moon Monday, the crew will begin the voyage home, set to splash down next Friday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean.

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