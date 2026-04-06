Artemis II's safe return hinges on its heat shield - NASA is confident it's fixed

The Artemis II mission achieved groundbreaking results before even entering the moon’s orbit, which makes you appreciate how far the spacecraft has come since the first mission in 2022.

During the first Artemis I mission in 2022, the un-crewed spacecraft encountered technical issues with the heat shield, which have since been resolved.

This was the first of a series of increasingly complex missions that will eventually set the stage for astronauts to return to the surface of the moon and establish a base.

NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM: PAVING THE WAY FOR HUMANKIND'S RETURN TO THE MOON AND BEYOND

"Our early Artemis flights are a test campaign, and the Artemis I test flight gave us an opportunity to check out our systems in the deep space environment before adding crew on future missions," Amit Kshatriya, deputy associate administrator of the Moon to Mars Program Office, NASA Headquarters in Washington, said.

During this mission, the Orion spacecraft experienced an unexpected char loss across the ship’s heat shield, according to NASA. Engineers determined that gases generated inside the Orion’s heat shield were not able to vent and dissipate as expected through the shield’s outer material called Avcoat.

"The Apollo crew module’s heat shield relied on a material called Avcoat to beat the heat," a statement from NASA reads. "It’s an ablator, meaning it burns off in a controlled fashion during reentry, transferring heat away from the spacecraft."

MEET THE ASTRONAUTS PREPARING FOR HUMANITY’S RETURN TO THE MOON ON THE ARTEMIS II MISSION

Using data from the Avcoat material, a NASA investigation team was able to replicate the same environment in which the Orion experienced during its trajectory to Earth and experienced significant char loss.

Experts discovered that during the trajectory to Earth, there were periods of dips through the atmosphere, causing heat rates to decrease and thermal energy to build up within the Avcoat heat shield material.

"This led to the accumulation of gases that are part of the expected ablation process," NASA officials explained. "Because the Avcoat did not have permeability, internal pressure built up, and led to cracking and uneven shedding of the outer layer."

The result was a dark, charred spacecraft bearing the scars of its unmanned journey back to our world.

This issue resulted from scientists initially testing the spacecraft at much higher heating rates than those that actually occurred during the mission. The unexpectedly less severe heating observed during the Artemis I reentry into Earth slowed char formation while still generating gases within the char layers.

TIMELINE: A DAY-BY-DAY GUIDE TO THE 10-DAY ARTEMIS II MISSION TO BRING HUMANITY BACK TO THE MOON

Gas pressure built up to the point of cracking and releasing parts of the charred layer, as the Orion ship suffered some damage.

NASA said the extensive investigation and tests to find the root of the issue and to ensure safety going forward are the top priority, with approximately 200 Avcoat samples removed from the ship for analysis.

A heat shield is one of the basic parts of the reentry process back to our planet, and it would be impossible to sustain life inside without it, with temperatures as high as 7,000 degrees at the surface of the spacecraft.

"The process was extensive," Howard Hu, manager of the Orion Program, said. "We gave the team the time needed to investigate every possible cause, and they worked tirelessly to ensure we understood the phenomenon and the necessary steps to mitigate this issue for future missions."

ARTEMIS II MISSION: CREW TRAVELS FARTHER THAN ANY HUMANS IN HISTORY DURING RECORD-BREAKING LUNAR FLYBY

After extensive tests and analysis of the immense amount of data collected from Artemis I, officials are confident in the safety of the heat shield upon the crew’s return to Earth.