NASA's Artemis program: Paving the way for humankind's return to the moon and beyond

Artemis II is capturing global attention—but it’s only the next stride in NASA’s accelerating campaign to return humans to the moon and beyond.

Artemis II will mark the first time humans set out to attempt a lunar flyby in over 50 years, another forward advancement in pursuing NASA's Artemis exploration program's ultimate goals: returning humankind to the moon, laying the foundation for the future and the exploration of Mars.

MEET THE ASTRONAUTS PREPARING FOR HUMANITY’S RETURN TO THE MOON ON THE ARTEMIS II MISSION

Founded on the idea of further pursuing human expansion across the solar system, NASA's Artemis program aims to achieve the goal of landing American astronauts on the surface of the moon this decade and maintaining U.S. superiority in exploration and discovery.

NASA’s "Moon to Mars" roadmap is already in motion. These five Artemis missions will build on the last, and lay the foundation that carries humanity deeper into space than ever before.

HOW IT STARTED: ARTEMIS I

The program's first mission, Artemis I, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, 2022, and successfully returned to Earth with a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11, 2022.

Artemis I served as a test flight and laid the initial foundation for where we are today by sending a spaceship into deep space for a lunar flyby. Artemis I used a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to launch an Orion spacecraft on a 25-day mission around the moon – without a single soul on board.

Artemis I was the first integrated flight test of NASA’s newest Deep Space Exploration Systems.

After 1.4 million miles, the mission’s success propelled the program into its next phase—Artemis II—and brought humankind that much closer to its long-awaited return to the great unknown.

WHERE WE ARE NOW: ARTEMIS II

Picking up where Artemis I left off, Artemis II is using an SLS rocket to launch an Orion spacecraft for a flyover on the moon – but this time, they're bringing humanity with them.

ARTEMIS II MISSION PHASES

Artemis II will attempt to bring humans back to deep space with a moon fly-by for the first time since 1972.

The lunar fly-by will bring the spaceship roughly 4,000 to 6,000 miles away from the moon's surface – inviting the Artemis II crew to see the entire disk of the moon – which at closest approach, according to NASA, will appear to be about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length.

On its 10-day mission, Artemis II aims to demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed on deep space missions, as the test flight will continue to raise the bar further for the next generation of astronauts.

The return to deep space, with three Americans and one Canadian onboard, marks a pivotal stepping stone in humanity's long-term return to the moon – further advancing the Artemis program's ultimate goals.

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NEXT STEP: ARTEMIS III

Looking to the future, Artemis III will begin to lay the foundation for lunar landings by testing docking methods on the moon.

Currently scheduled for mid-2027, the demonstration mission in low Earth orbit will test commercial landers.

According to NASA, the mission will launch crew in the Orion spacecraft on top of the SLS rocket to test rendezvous and docking capabilities between Orion and the private commercial spacecraft – developed by SpaceX, Blue Origin or both – needed to land astronauts on the moon.

Artemis III will identify a moon lander vehicle that will be able to safely transfer future astronauts to the moon's surface and back to Orion in lunar orbit.

This will set the stage for humanity’s next giant leap: the Artemis IV lunar landing mission.

LUNAR LANDING: ARTEMIS IV

For the first Artemis lunar landing mission, Artemis IV, NASA is currently targeting a mission date for early 2028.

According to NASA, the mission "will be one of the most complex undertakings of engineering and human ingenuity in the history of deep space exploration" by exploring the moon's South Pole region.

The mission will aim to use the astronauts’ observations, samples and data collected to expand our understanding of our solar system and Earth.

After launch, the Artemis IV crew will transfer from Orion to a commercial lunar lander—building off of Artemis III—for the journey to the lunar surface and back before returning to Earth for a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

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Artemis IV is aiming to bring humankind back to the moon's surface, and expand on lunar exploration, for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

MOON BASE: ARTEMIS V

Past the Artemis program's first lunar landing mission with Artemis IV, the next mission will continue to expand on NASA's presence on the moon.

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With a launch anticipation by late 2028, Artemis V will return to the moon.

According to NASA, the Artemis program will expand to feature future missions about once per year after Artemis V.

Taking monumental steps towards the Artemis program's goal of building a foundation on the moon, construction on the NASA moon base will begin on the Artemis V mission.

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‘GOLDEN AGE’ OF SPACE EXPLORATION

Looking towards the future of Artemis III and beyond, NASA continues to refine its plans for working towards the ultimate goals of the Artemis program.

Ushering in a new "Golden Age" of space exploration, the Artemis program will drive increasingly complex missions to further human understanding of the moon and lay the foundation for humanity’s first crewed journey to Mars.