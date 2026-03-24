NASA announces Artemis II mission phases, plans for future Artemis program launches

NASA's next lunar mission, Artemis II, is on track to launch just a week away on April 1 and administrators revealed the mission's objectives, as well as plans for the future of the Artemis programs.

A news conference was held on Tuesday, where NASA said Artemis II is on track to launch with no issues reported.

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft that will carry three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut around the Moon have passed their flight readiness review, marking one of the last big things to happen prior to launch.

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All four astronauts are healthy and safe in Houston, and will journey to Florida in the coming days for launch.

The Artemis II mission will consist of four mission phases:

Phase I:

Artemis II's first phase will include the rocket launch as well as a 24-hour high-Earth orbit.

During this orbit, NASA will be monitoring environmental control and life-support systems, the newest and most critical piece to keeping the crew safe and healthy, NASA Acting Administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, Dr. Lori Glaze, said.

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Additionally, once the upper stage of the rocket has separated from Orion, NASA will conduct the proximity operations demonstration and test Orion's manual controls to ensure all systems are operating in the spacecraft.

The final stage of the first phase will be performing the trans-lunar injection, which Glaze said will set the astronauts on the path to the Moon and back.

Phase II:

Phase II will be the journey to the Moon.

Glaze said this process will take four days.

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Phase III:

The third phase begins with the lunar fly-by.

This will be when astronauts on board get to observe the far side of the Moon, and hopefully break the Apollo record for the farthest any human has traveled from Earth in space, Glaze said.

Once the lunar fly-by is complete, the four-day journey back to Earth will begin.

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Phase IV:

The fourth and final phase of Artemis II's mission will be the reentry to Earth's atmosphere and splashdown off the coast of San Diego in the Pacific Ocean.

Glaze said NASA will work closely with the Department of War to recover the crew and bring them safely to shore.

Once on land, the astronauts will be transported back to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Future Artemis launches

In addition to breaking down the phases of Artemis II's mission, NASA further explained Artemis III, IV and even Artemis V's expected plans and timelines.

In late February, NASA administrators announced their plans to accelerate Artemis mission launches starting in 2027.

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Artemis III will now be a low-Earth orbit mission with one or both of NASA's lunar Landers, planned to launch in mid-2027.

Glaze said as soon as Artemis II launches, assessment of the launchpad for Artemis III will begin.

"The hardware for Artemis III is very mature," Glaze said. "We're working to meet the 2027 launch readiness."

Glaze said a lot of the equipment for Artemis III is already ready.

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Artemis IV and V:

Artemis IV is planned to launch in early 2028, with a mission of landing on the Moon.

Artemis V will follow in late 2028, Glaze said.

Equipment for Artemis IV is also in the process of being assembled and progress is being made, Glaze said.

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A new generation of spacesuits for Artemis IV is being created by Axiom.

Four astronauts will go on Artemis IV's mission, with NASA planning to set two astronauts of that crew onto the Moon's surface.

Pieces of Artemis V are in production as well.

Glaze said Artemis V will be the second landed mission on the Moon in 2028, with a goal of preparation for NASA's lunar base.