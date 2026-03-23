How often do meteorites crash in the US?

With Americans already having experienced four meteor sightings this month, it makes you wonder how common such space phenomena are.

Many people do not realize that there is a difference between the characterization of meteors and meteorites.

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According to NASA, meteors are bits of rocks and ice ejected from comets as they move in their orbits around the sun. A meteor that reaches the ground is called a meteorite.

An example showcasing the key difference would be the recent meteor streaking across California on Sunday. This never made the cut as a meteorite because the space rock disintegrated in the sky, never reaching the ground.

"Most space rocks smaller than a football field will break apart in Earth’s atmosphere," a statement from NASA reads. "Traveling at tens of thousands of miles per hour, the object disintegrates as pressure exceeds the strength of the object, resulting in a bright flare."

The main question is, how often do these occur every year?

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According to data collected by the Meteoritical Society at Washington University in St. Louis, since 1807, 1,924 meteorites have been found and verified in the U.S., and the society has determined that roughly nine meteorites crash onto Earth every year.

Studies show that the top states with the most frequent meteorites are Texas, California and New Mexico.

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According to NASA experts, more than 50,000 meteorites have been found on Earth, and 99.8% of them come from asteroids. The remaining few (0.2%) meteorites are split almost equally between meteorites from Mars and the moon.

The 50 known Martian meteorites were blasted off Mars by meteoroid impacts.

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If you have witnessed a meteor event, the American Meteor Society has an online page where the public can report large fireballs.