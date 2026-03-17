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See it: Meteor caught on camera streaking over Pittsburgh, reports of loud boom across Ohio Valley

Meteors travel through the sky at tens of thousands of miles per hour — well above the speed of sound — their altitude and size dictate whether a sonic boom can be heard on the Earth's surface.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh early Tuesday.  00:17

Watch: Meteor caught streaking across Pittsburgh sky

A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh early Tuesday. 

PITTSBURGH — A meteor was caught on camera streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh early Tuesday. The video was taken by an eagle-eyed employee of the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh.

The meteor appeared to cause a loud boom that could be heard across parts of the Ohio Valley, according to the NWS office in Cleveland, as it made its fiery journey through the Earth's atmosphere.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

ATTENTION SKYWATCHERS: LOOK OUT FOR HEIGHTENED METEOR ACTIVITY

According to NASA, most meteors smaller than a football field break up as they hurtle through the atmosphere and generally less than 5 percent of the original object makes it down to the ground.

NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh.

NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh.

(Jared Rackley/NWS Pittsburgh / NOAA)

WATCH: RARE METEOR EXPLOSION CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Meteors travel through the sky at tens of thousands of miles per hour — well above the speed of sound — their altitude and size dictate whether a sonic boom can be heard on the Earth's surface.

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