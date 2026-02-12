See it: Fireball caught streaking across night sky in multiple Midwest states on Tuesday

More than 100 people witnessed a fireball shooting through the sky late Tuesday night in at least five different states in the Central U.S.

Videos from Indiana and Ohio showed the white-green ball shooting across the sky Tuesday, just before midnight.

According to NASA, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor that reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen overhead.

NASA analyzed the eyewitness accounts and accessed data from publicly available cameras and confirmed the fireball's first visibility 48 miles above Trinity, Indiana.

Reports to the American Meteor Society came from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

NASA said the fireball moved southeast at 29,000 mph and traveled 48 miles through the atmosphere, disintegrating 27 miles above Laura, Ohio.

"The relatively slow speed suggests that the object producing the meteor was a small fragment of an asteroid," NASA said.

The fireball was not part of an active meteor shower.