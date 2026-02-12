Search
See it: Fireball caught streaking across night sky in multiple Midwest states on Tuesday

Reports to the American Meteor Society came from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Videos from Indiana and Ohio on Tuesday show a fireball shooting through the night sky. More than 100 reports were made to the American Meteor Society from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin, witnessing the fireball. 

Watch: Fireball spotted streaking across the sky in Central US

More than 100 people witnessed a fireball shooting through the sky late Tuesday night in at least five different states in the Central U.S. 

Videos from Indiana and Ohio showed the white-green ball shooting across the sky Tuesday, just before midnight. 

The fireball is seen through some trees in a snow-covered yard in Hillsboro, Ohio.

(© LoflyinJett / FOX Weather)

According to NASA, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor that reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen overhead.

NASA analyzed the eyewitness accounts and accessed data from publicly available cameras and confirmed the fireball's first visibility 48 miles above Trinity, Indiana. 

Photo shows the fireball shooting through the sky above a pergola in a backyard in Zionsville, Indiana.

(Trung Chenh / FOX Weather)

Reports to the American Meteor Society came from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin

NASA said the fireball moved southeast at 29,000 mph and traveled 48 miles through the atmosphere, disintegrating 27 miles above Laura, Ohio.

The fireball illuminates the sky in a neighborhood in Saint Clairsville, Ohio on Tuesday.

(P. Graham / FOX Weather)

"The relatively slow speed suggests that the object producing the meteor was a small fragment of an asteroid," NASA said. 

The fireball was not part of an active meteor shower. 

