Earth & Space
Published

Bolide meteor explodes near Florida's Gulf Coast recorded on satellite data

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee said the meteor exploded at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, and was captured by the GOES Lightning Mapper.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE: Fireball flashes through space during Quadrantid meteor shower

A large, bright meteor called a bolide meteor exploded high in the atmosphere near Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday night. 

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee said the meteor exploded at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, and was captured by the GOES Lightning Mapper

GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) is a satellite product that records the number of lightning flashes over an area at a time. 

The GLM picked up on the energy signal when the bolide exploded in the atmosphere over the Gulf.

FEBRUARY SKYWATCHING GUIDE: CAN'T MISS CELESTIAL EVENTS LIKE SOLAR ECLIPSE, FULL MOON AND PLANETARY ALIGNMENT

An image showing the bolide meteor's energy signal picked up by the GOES Lightning Mapper on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

(@NWSTallahassee/X / NOAA)

NWS Tallahassee said they were notified of the bolide by a caller from Wakulla County, Florida, who reported seeing it. 

According to NASA, fireballs and bolides are astronomical terms for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.

NASA DELAYS ARTEMIS II MOON ROCKET MISSION AS ‘RARE ARCTIC OUTBREAK’ PUSHES AS FAR SOUTH AS FLORIDA

The terms are often used interchangeably, but a bolide is classified as a fireball that explodes in the atmosphere. 

NWS Tallahassee said no harm was reported by the bolide. 

