Bolide meteor explodes near Florida's Gulf Coast recorded on satellite data

A large, bright meteor called a bolide meteor exploded high in the atmosphere near Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday night.

The National Weather Service Office in Tallahassee said the meteor exploded at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, and was captured by the GOES Lightning Mapper.

GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) is a satellite product that records the number of lightning flashes over an area at a time.

The GLM picked up on the energy signal when the bolide exploded in the atmosphere over the Gulf.

NWS Tallahassee said they were notified of the bolide by a caller from Wakulla County, Florida, who reported seeing it.

According to NASA, fireballs and bolides are astronomical terms for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.

The terms are often used interchangeably, but a bolide is classified as a fireball that explodes in the atmosphere.

NWS Tallahassee said no harm was reported by the bolide.