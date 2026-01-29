February skywatching guide: Can't miss celestial events

The second month of the year is about to start, and it has a vibrant lineup of celestial events that will offer unforgettable viewings for skywatchers throughout the winter months.

From dazzling new moons to dramatic eclipses, February has countless opportunities to witness life-changing astronomical events.

Here are the celestial events you won't want to miss in February.

Snow Moon — Feb. 1

February is starting off with the second full moon of the year.

Named after the heavy snowfall that occurs in February across the U.S., this full moon will brighten up the winter sky on Feb.1. starting around 5:09 p.m. EST.

It will be best to view the moon from the east at the time of moonrise in your area.

Annular Solar Eclipse – Feb. 17

The first eclipse will be an annular "ring of fire." This solar eclipse will take place on Feb. 17 and will last two minutes and 20 seconds.

The eclipse will rise over mainland Antarctica and set off the coast of the Southern Ocean.

During this time, 96% of the sun will be covered by the moon. Unfortunately, only remote regions of Southern Africa, South America and Antarctica will see this celestial wonder.

New Moon – Feb. 17

Feb. 17 is turning out to be a packed day of celestial events. On top of the first eclipse of the year, a new moon will start on that day as well.

This moon will start at 7:01 a.m. EST. During a new moon, the sun and moon are aligned while the sun and the Earth are on opposite sides of the moon.

During this time, the new moon is invisible to skygazers, but this makes it the perfect time to view planets, possible meteor showers or the Milky Way.

Planetary alignment — Feb. 28

This astronomical event is a fun one!

On Feb. 28, six planets, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Uranus, Saturn and Neptune will line up along the ecliptic, forming an arc across the night sky.

Skywatchers will be able to view all six planets. Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will shine bright and will be easy to spot with the naked eye.

Skygazers will need a telescope or binoculars to see Uranus and Neptune. Mercury will appear low near the horizon.

The "parade" of planets will be visible for several days before and after Feb. 28, giving skywatchers multiple chances to catch this celestial wonder.