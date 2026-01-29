Search
Earth & Space
Published

Here's how the Snow Moon could be impacted by this weekend's nor'easter storm

When a storm happens during a full moon, there may be a higher threat of coastal flooding since the higher high tides are dependent on the onshore winds.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
FILE: NASA lunar scientists explain moon's impact on Earth during full moon

February’s full moon is only a few days away, and this moon is a special one for stargazers. 

It's known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall that occurs in February across the U.S. 

This full moon is also known by other names, including the Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Goose Moon, Groundhog Moon, Storm Moon and Hungry Moon, per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The full Snow Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn in New York City on February 24, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. 

(Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The second full moon of the year will brighten up the winter sky on Feb. 1 and will be visible around 5:09 p.m. EST.

It will be best to view the moon from the east at the time of moonrise in your area.

This will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to enjoy a celestial event in the cold weather, or see the snowy grounds glow.

Los Angeles The moon rises behind the snow capped San Gabriel mountains and the Los Angeles skyline on January 27, 2021. Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected for Thursday according to the National Weather Service. 

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

But if you live in an area that is expected to be impacted by the upcoming nor’easter, this full moon might not be as enjoyable.

The FOX Forecast Center is expecting a powerful nor’easter to develop off the East Coast this weekend.

The National Weather Service is warning residents of heavy snow across much of the Carolinas and parts of southern Virginia as early as Friday night.

The storm system will also likely produce gusty winds which will overlap with the snowfall, creating reduced visibility and causing travel difficulties.

AVALON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 12: A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. Strong winds and heavy surf caused dangerous conditions along the coast as officials urged residents to avoid flooded areas. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A powerful nor'easter brings coastal flooding to the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, with high tide sending water over docks and into streets in Avalon, New Jersey, United States on October 12, 2025. 

(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, during full and new moon phases, the moon is aligned with the sun, creating higher high tides and lower low tides. These are called spring tides

Those that live on the coast of the Mid-Atlantic should be aware that this full moon may cause a higher threat of flooding in the area.

So unfortunately, not everyone will get a chance to enjoy this moon.

