Here's how the Snow Moon could be impacted by this weekend's nor'easter storm

February’s full moon is only a few days away, and this moon is a special one for stargazers.

It's known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall that occurs in February across the U.S.

This full moon is also known by other names, including the Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Goose Moon, Groundhog Moon, Storm Moon and Hungry Moon, per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The second full moon of the year will brighten up the winter sky on Feb. 1 and will be visible around 5:09 p.m. EST.

It will be best to view the moon from the east at the time of moonrise in your area.

This will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to enjoy a celestial event in the cold weather, or see the snowy grounds glow.

But if you live in an area that is expected to be impacted by the upcoming nor’easter, this full moon might not be as enjoyable.

The FOX Forecast Center is expecting a powerful nor’easter to develop off the East Coast this weekend.

The National Weather Service is warning residents of heavy snow across much of the Carolinas and parts of southern Virginia as early as Friday night.

The storm system will also likely produce gusty winds which will overlap with the snowfall, creating reduced visibility and causing travel difficulties.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, during full and new moon phases, the moon is aligned with the sun, creating higher high tides and lower low tides. These are called spring tides.

When a storm happens during a full moon, there may be a higher threat of coastal flooding since the higher high tides are dependent on the onshore winds.

Those that live on the coast of the Mid-Atlantic should be aware that this full moon may cause a higher threat of flooding in the area.

So unfortunately, not everyone will get a chance to enjoy this moon.