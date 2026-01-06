See it: Rare sight captured during peak of Quadrantid meteor shower

A bright fireball was seen shooting through space on Saturday during the peak of one of Earth's annual meteor showers.

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaked on Jan. 3, 2026, but the full moon blocked the view of all but the brightest meteors from Earth.

That didn't stop a Sen livestream from below the International Space Station from capturing rare video of one of the meteors.

Why is it rare? Well, the American Meteor Society said the Quadrantids shower has the potential to be one of the strongest meteor showers per year, but usually falls short due to the short amount of time for activity (6 hours) and the poor weather experienced during early January.

In the video, a bright, white flash starts at the top left of the screen and quickly shoots diagonally before disappearing from view below the camera angle.

The entire event lasted just a few seconds.

The Quadrantids occur every year, usually peaking in early January.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Quadrantids typically produce bright fireballs rather than persistent trails.

Sen said the Quadrantids can even outshine the brightest planets in space.