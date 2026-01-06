Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Rare sight captured during peak of Quadrantid meteor shower

The Quadrantids shower has the potential to be one of the strongest meteor showers per year, but usually falls short due to the short amount of time for activity and the poor weather experienced during early January.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from January 3, 2026 on the International Space Station shows a meteor flashing across the sky in a rare sight during the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower. 

Watch: Fireball flashes across night sky during Quadrantid meteor shower

Video from January 3, 2026 on the International Space Station shows a meteor flashing across the sky in a rare sight during the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower. 

A bright fireball was seen shooting through space on Saturday during the peak of one of Earth's annual meteor showers. 

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaked on Jan. 3, 2026, but the full moon blocked the view of all but the brightest meteors from Earth.

THESE ARE THE SKYWATCHING EVENTS YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IN JANUARY

That didn't stop a Sen livestream from below the International Space Station from capturing rare video of one of the meteors. 

Why is it rare? Well, the American Meteor Society said the Quadrantids shower has the potential to be one of the strongest meteor showers per year, but usually falls short due to the short amount of time for activity (6 hours) and the poor weather experienced during early January.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Fireball flashes through space during peak of Quadrantid meteor shower on Jan. 3, 2026.

Fireball flashes through space during peak of Quadrantid meteor shower on Jan. 3, 2026.

(Sen / FOX Weather)

In the video, a bright, white flash starts at the top left of the screen and quickly shoots diagonally before disappearing from view below the camera angle. 

The entire event lasted just a few seconds. 

The Quadrantids occur every year, usually peaking in early January.

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

According to the American Meteor Society, the Quadrantids typically produce bright fireballs rather than persistent trails. 

Sen said the Quadrantids can even outshine the brightest planets in space. 

Tags
Loading...