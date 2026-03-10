Attention skywatchers: Look out for heightened meteor activity this week

Skygazers around the world will have a chance to see heightened meteor activity this week.

During this time, several weak meteor showers are possible, but it will be nothing like the major meteor storms such as the Lyrids or Geminids.

Starting on Friday, the Beta Tucanids are expected to peak. This shower is known to be very weak, producing less than one meteor per hour.

But in recent years, the Beta Tucanids have had an unexpected burst of higher activity.

It is unclear how these meteors will respond this year, but the American Meteor Society claim that astronomers are watching to see if that activity will happen again.

The best place to view the Beta Tucanids will be in the Southern Hemisphere.

Another meteor that may be active this week is the Anthelion radiant. This isn’t a well-defined shower, but there will be about two meteors per hour.

The shower can be seen anywhere around the world at about 2 a.m. when the Anthelion is at its highest in the sky.

Starting from March 6 to March 20, the xi Herculids will be active. This is a very weak shower, producing less than one meteor per hour.

Skygazers may be able to view it right before dawn when its radiant point is high overhead. These meteors usually move at a medium speed.

In addition to these showers, there are always sporadic meteors, which are random meteors not connected to any specific shower.

This was seen on Sunday when hundreds in states including Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and more reported witnessing a bright fireball.

According to the American Meteor Society, the meteor appeared 57 miles above Paw Paw, Maryland, moving northwest at 62,000 miles per hour. It traveled 86 miles through the atmosphere before disintegrating 24 miles above Point Marion, Pennsylvania.

At its peak, the fireball was about 10 times brighter than the planet Venus.

Overall, this is a modest week for meteor activity. But skywatchers around the world may have a chance to view one of these smaller showers.