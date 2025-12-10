The Geminid meteor shower peak: When to watch the highly anticipated celestial event

Skygazers around North America will have a chance to see the Geminid meteor shower peak on the night of Dec. 13.

It is expected that observers may be able to see about 120 meteors per hour.

According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower is one of the best and strongest annual celestial events in the Northern Hemisphere with yellow meteors that are bright and fast.

DECEMBER SKYWATCHING GUIDE: WRAP UP 2025 WITH THESE CAN'T MISS CELESTIAL EVENTS

The Geminids began soaring through the sky at the beginning of December and will last through Dec. 21.

During non-peak times, skygazers may still be able to observe at least 40 to 50 meteors per hour.

SEE IT: WINTRY WEATHER SPARKS SPECTACULAR LIGHT SHOW IN MINNESOTA FROM LIGHT PILLAR PHENOMENON

Visible from both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, the Geminid meteor shower happens each year in December.

This celestial event is regarded as one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year.

The Geminids first appeared in the mid-1800s but were not as noteworthy as they are today.

At first, viewers were only able to see about 10 to 20 per hour. But through the years, the meteor shower grew to become a major astronomical event.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

But unlike most meteor showers, which emerge from comets, the Geminids originated from asteroid 3200 Phaethon. When Phaethon orbits around the sun every 1.4 years, bits and pieces of rock break off and form the Geminid meteoroids.

If you plan on watching the spectacular shower, NASA said it is best to view the Geminids during the night and pre-dawn hours. The peak typically starts around 9 or 10 p.m.

To view the Geminids, it would be best to find an area that is far away from a city or streetlights. Orient yourself to the east, lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you will be able to see the meteors.