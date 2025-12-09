Search
See it: Wintry weather sparks spectacular light show in Minnesota from light pillar phenomenon

Light pillar phenomenon refers to an event where a beam of light appears to extend far beyond the surface as it passes through a layer of ice crystals, creating the illusion.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Light pillars illuminate the sky in Graceville, Minnesota Dec. 8, outshining the freezing rain and snow. It’s a phenomenon that occurs when light reflects off ice crystals suspended in the air. 

Wintry weather triggers light pillar phenomenon as light beams illuminate the sky in Graceville, Minnesota

Light pillars illuminated the sky on Dec. 8. in Graceville, Minnesota, as the beams created an optical illusion when they reflected off ice crystals that formed in the frigid temperatures.

This type of event is referred to as the light pillar phenomenon, and according to the FOX Weather Center, it's an optical effect where a beam of light appears to extend far beyond the surface. 

Light pillars reflect ice crystals creating optical illusion in Graceville, Minnesota

Light pillars reflect ice crystals, creating an optical illusion in Graceville, Minnesota

(Carol Bauer via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The light extends vertically because the beam is moving through a layer of ice crystals.

The crystals must be flat and hexagonal to produce the pillars of light, as the light source at the surface can then refract up through the horizontal ice plates, which in turn produce the beam of light.

The conditions needed for this phenomenon to occur require frigid temperatures and little to no wind, as it will generate very tiny ice plates and heavy wind will cause them not to gain altitude, nor stay horizontal.

The winter weather conditions experienced in Graceville, Minnesota provided the perfect environment for the light pillar phenomenon to occur.

