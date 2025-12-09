See it: Wintry weather sparks spectacular light show in Minnesota from light pillar phenomenon

Light pillars illuminated the sky on Dec. 8. in Graceville, Minnesota, as the beams created an optical illusion when they reflected off ice crystals that formed in the frigid temperatures.

This type of event is referred to as the light pillar phenomenon, and according to the FOX Weather Center, it's an optical effect where a beam of light appears to extend far beyond the surface.

The light extends vertically because the beam is moving through a layer of ice crystals.

The crystals must be flat and hexagonal to produce the pillars of light, as the light source at the surface can then refract up through the horizontal ice plates, which in turn produce the beam of light.

The conditions needed for this phenomenon to occur require frigid temperatures and little to no wind, as it will generate very tiny ice plates and heavy wind will cause them not to gain altitude, nor stay horizontal.

The winter weather conditions experienced in Graceville, Minnesota provided the perfect environment for the light pillar phenomenon to occur.