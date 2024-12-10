Geminid meteor shower peaks this week: Here's your skygazing forecast

This week marks the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, considered the most reliable annual meteor shower, and there's nothing a skygazer loves more than some consistency.

The Geminids start in mid-November and run through Christmas Eve . Peak activity happens this Friday night into Saturday morning when 120 meteors per hour are possible under the right conditions.

Geminids are known for their speed and yellow color. NASA said the Geminid meteor shower is "considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers."

What is the skygazing forecast for the Geminids?

A clear sky without haze, cloud cover and light pollution will result in optimal viewing conditions for stargazers.

Unfortunately, cloud cover will make sky gazing difficult for many across the northern and central U.S. However, it's not just the weather to blame this time. The bright moonlight from a nearly full moon will wash out shooting stars in the sky.

The final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, will appear fullest at 4:02 a.m. ET on Dec. 15. The Moon also appears very bright and full in the days before, potentially washing out meteors in the night sky.

It's good that the Geminid meteor shower continues until Christmas. Between now and then, there is still a chance to see some meteors.

To spot meteors, it’s best to have a dark sky away from city lights. When in doubt about where to go, an International Dark Sky Sanctuary location is best if you have one nearby.

STARGAZERS' DELIGHT: WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO SLEEP UNDER THE STARS?

When you step outside, give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. It may take up to 40 minutes.

Where do the Geminids come from?

According to NASA, the Geminids are one of the few meteor showers associated with an asteroid rather than a comet. However, 3200 Phaethon is an odd object that astronomers are still trying to define. It's possibly a "dead comet," or a new type of object known as a "rock comet."

Scientists hope to solve the mystery of 3200 Phaethon when the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launches the DESTINY+ mission . The small spacecraft will fly by 3200 Phaethon to investigate this source of dust that created the Geminids.

JAXA said it is targeting 2028 to launch the mission.