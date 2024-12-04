December’s Cold Moon marks final full moon of the year

The final full moon of 2024, known as the Cold Moon, will rise in mid-December, lighting up the night sky.

December's full moon is known as the Cold Moon or the Long Night Moon because it occurs during the longest periods of darkness of the year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, marks the winter solstice or the start of astronomical winter. But if you ask any meteorologist, winter began on Dec. 1.

The Moon will appear fullest at 4:02 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, but thankfully you don't need to be up at that time to see the beautiful sight, as our planet's only satellite will also appear full in the night prior and after.

More skygazing highlights for December

December is a good time to view the Moon along with Jupiter. On Dec. 7, Jupiter will be in opposition, making it appear the brightest all year. The gas giant will be visible all night long.

On Dec. 14, Jupiter will appear bright between the nearly full Moon and Taurus’s star, Aldebaran.

The full moon occurs near the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower on Dec. 13 and 14, which isn’t good news for skygazers hoping to see shooting stars. The moonlight will reduce visibility, but according to NASA, the week prior should still be a good time to try to see the meteor shower.

Geminids are known for their speed and yellow color. The meteor shower is "considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers," according to NASA. It's possible to spot Geminids through Christmas Eve.

The next full moon happens on Jan. 13, known as the Wolf Moon.