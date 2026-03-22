Meteor lights up Texas sky in broad daylight and produces loud boom heard by many

HOUSTON, Texas — Residents across East Texas were caught by surprise on Saturday as a meteor streaked across the sky, accompanied by reports of a loud boom.

NASA later confirmed on X that the fireball blazed across the sky around 4:40 p.m. CDT on March 21.

SEE IT: METEOR CAUGHT ON CAMERA STREAKING OVER PITTSBURGH, REPORTS OF LOUD BOOM ACROSS OHIO VALLEY

This comes less than a week after a bright meteor blazed across the Ohio skies on March 17, with reports of visibility in Delaware, Indiana , Illinois , Kentucky , Maryland , Michigan , New York , Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia .

According to NASA, data indicates the object became visible about 49 miles above Stagecoach, northwest of Houston, traveling southeast at roughly 35,000 mph, and disintegrated around 29 miles above Bammel, near Cypress Station.

Estimated at one ton in mass and three feet in diameter, the meteor’s breakup created a pressure wave that produced audible booms, according to NASA.

WATCH: RARE METEOR EXPLOSION CAUGHT ON CAMERA

NASA said the resulting fireball released an amount of energy equivalent to 26 tons of TNT into the atmosphere. NASA's Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science department provided a map of where meteorites may have landed.

Meteors streak through the sky at tens of thousands of miles per hour, far exceeding the speed of sound, and whether a sonic boom is heard on the ground depends on their size and altitude.

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NASA reported that Doppler radar detected fragments of the meteorites produced between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing, and a local woman told FOX Weather that one of the meteorites crashed through the roof of her Houston home.

Sherrie James shared photos of the possible meteorite in a plastic bag, appearing to be the size of her palm.