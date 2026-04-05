Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Hawaii braces for torrential rain and flash flooding just weeks after life-threatening Kona lows

This comes as many areas are still recovering from the earlier storms, which left homes and roads damaged by feet of water and mud.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Back-to-back storms triggered devastating flooding across parts of Oahu and other parts of the Hawaiian islands. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has the latest on the potentially billion dollar-disaster from Maui. 04:17

Aftermath of historic flooding across parts of Oahu after back-to-back storms blast Hawaii

Back-to-back storms triggered devastating flooding across parts of Oahu and other parts of the Hawaiian islands. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has the latest on the potentially billion dollar-disaster from Maui.

Another round of heavy rain and potential flooding is heading toward Hawaii, following powerful back-to-back Kona low storms that caused life-threatening floods and widespread damage across the islands.

NEW HAWAII BEACH ADVISORY ISSUED FOR HIGH BACTERIA AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING

This comes as many areas are still recovering from the earlier storms, which left homes and roads damaged by feet of water and mud. 

Flooding across Hawaii was brought on by two Kona low systems that dumped massive amounts of rain across the islands, with some areas seeing a year's worth of rain totals in just a few days. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is on the island of Maui with a look at the damage: 04:17

Kona lows bring heavy rain, devastating floods to Hawaii, leaving behind destruction

Flooding across Hawaii was brought on by two Kona low systems that dumped massive amounts of rain across the islands, with some areas seeing a year's worth of rain totals in just a few days. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is on the island of Maui with a look at the damage:

Numerous communities were evacuated due to the Flash Flood Emergency, including Waialua and Haleiwa on Oahu's northern shore. 

Residents told FOX Weather that people were forced to shelter on their roof to avoid the raging floodwaters. 

Some areas, including Kane’ohe and Pu’u Ali’i experienced over 38 inches of rainfall in just a few days. 

  • Image 1 of 5

    Madison Nahooikaika is in the background looking for items lost during the flooding, while in the foreground, her boyfriend, Nuutea Vanbastolaer, and a neighbor shovel out mud, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026.  ( /San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 5

    Glenn Duquez, associate pastor at the Church of God Jesus is Alive Fellowship, carries a lamp into the mud-riddled church building to clean up after the fast-moving flood in Haleiwa, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026.  (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Two teenagers surf next to a disabled vehicle in flood water in Waialua, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Photo by ) (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • bt override hawaii flooding
    Image 4 of 5

    bt override hawaii flooding ( )

  • Major debris slide on Kamehameha V Highway in Molokai Sunday.
    Image 5 of 5

    Major debris slide on Kamehameha V Highway  in Molokai Sunday. (Hawaii DOT/Facebook)

One Wahiawa resident, David Fuga, told FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray that some neighbors were completely devastated by the flooding.

"Mud up to 5 feet in their homes, lost all of their belongings," Fuga said.

COUPLE RESCUED AFTER BEING STRANDED DURING HAWAII FLOODING

Governor Josh Green called it the worst flood the state had seen in 20 years and estimated that the storms could potentially cost up to $1 billion in damages. 

The rain forecast from Tuesday to Sunday
(FOX Weather)

 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the next round of rain is expected to organize by midweek. 

The low-pressure system will tap into moisture and strengthen the southerly winds, which will likely cause strong thunderstorms and heavy rain across areas that have already experienced record-breaking rainfall. 

The overview of the low pressure system
(FOX Weather)

 

The new storm system has the potential to become severe if all the ingredients are aligned, including gusty downslope winds that may worsen as the low-pressure system gets closer to the islands. 

The FOX Forecast Center will have a clearer picture of the storm’s intensity by Thursday.

Historic flooding swamps Hawaii, turning roads into rivers and trapping residents. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy carried out multiple aerial rescues, lifting people to safety as life-threatening conditions put homes and property at risk. 03:22

Coast Guard helicopter crews perform rescues as historic flooding inundates Hawaii

Historic flooding swamps Hawaii, turning roads into rivers and trapping residents. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy carried out multiple aerial rescues, lifting people to safety as life-threatening conditions put homes and property at risk.

That said, even though some of the region have seen a few weeks of drier weather, the ground is still unable to absorb much additional rainfall. Officials worry that even moderate rain could trigger more flash floods, runoff, and rising streams in regions that were already hit the hardest by the recent storms. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on Hawaii’s next storm system. 

Tags
Loading...