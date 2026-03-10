Life-threatening tornado rips through parts of Illinois as severe weather lashes the Heartland

Severe weather devastated parts of Illinois on Tuesday as at least one tornado and large hail impacted the region.

The tornado ripped through Kankakee County, causing mass destruction to everything in its path.

Kankakee County officials have activated the Emergency Operations Center and filed an emergency disaster declaration with the State of Illinois to help perform damage assessment, and conduct search and rescue efforts in affected areas.

According to the Kankakee Sheriff’s Office, there have been no reports of major injuries or loss of life. But the sheriff's office and emergency personnel agencies are still assessing the damage from the severe storms.

"I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones, but to avoid unnecessary travel, if at all possible," Sheriff Downey said. "Storm damage, debris and downed power lines and trees have created hazardous conditions on our roadways."

In addition to the downed power lines and trees, the City of Kankakee has reported several flooded streets.

The storm touched down south of Kankakee, near the Kankakee Fairgrounds and then moved northeast, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

It eventually crossed the Kankakee River into Aroma Park, where extensive damage is being reported.

In a drone video obtained by FOX Weather, you can see several demolished structures, including the Fairview Courts Motel in Aroma Park.

The Sheriff's Office urges area residents and motorists to limit travel as much as possible due to the extensive damage throughout the area.

Stay with FOX Weather as this situation continues to unfold.