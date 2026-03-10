Search
Extreme Weather
Life-threatening tornado rips through parts of Illinois as severe weather lashes the Heartland

The tornado ripped through Kankakee County, causing mass destruction to everything in its path.

By Alexandra Myers
Tornado tears through Illinois as severe storms impact the Midwest

SEE IT: Video captures a massive tornado tearing through Illinois. FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Trackers Corey Gerken and Brandon Copic are on the ground in the middle of the storm. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest.

Severe weather devastated parts of Illinois on Tuesday as at least one tornado and large hail impacted the region.

The tornado ripped through Kankakee County, causing mass destruction to everything in its path.

Kankakee County officials have activated the Emergency Operations Center and filed an emergency disaster declaration with the State of Illinois to help perform damage assessment, and conduct search and rescue efforts in affected areas.

Brandon Copic shot of a tornado in Illinois on March 10, 2026.

Brandon Copic captures footage of a tornado in Illinois on March 10, 2026. 

(FOX Weather)

According to the Kankakee Sheriff’s Office, there have been no reports of major injuries or loss of life. But the sheriff's office and emergency personnel agencies are still assessing the damage from the severe storms. 

"I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones, but to avoid unnecessary travel, if at all possible," Sheriff Downey said. "Storm damage, debris and downed power lines and trees have created hazardous conditions on our roadways."

    Multiple buildings are torn apart in Kankakee, IL after a tornado impacted the area on March 10.  (Downburst Daan / Facebook)

    The Kankakee Country Sheriff's Office continues to work with emergency personnel from agencies to assess the damage from tornado that ripped through the region on March 10.  (Downburst Daan / Facebook)

In addition to the downed power lines and trees, the City of Kankakee has reported several flooded streets.

The storm touched down south of Kankakee, near the Kankakee Fairgrounds and then moved northeast, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

It eventually crossed the Kankakee River into Aroma Park, where extensive damage is being reported.

In a drone video obtained by FOX Weather, you can see several demolished structures, including the Fairview Courts Motel in Aroma Park.

This radar graphic shows there was rotation in the area of the Fairview Courts Motel on March 10, 2026.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The Sheriff's Office urges area residents and motorists to limit travel as much as possible due to the extensive damage throughout the area.

