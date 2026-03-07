Deadly tornado devastates Union City, Michigan, carving a path of catastrophic damage in community

UNION CITY, Mich. – FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier is live on the ground in Union City, Michigan, reporting on the ground truth as the community begins to recover from Friday night's devastating tornado damage.

Video from the live report shows only part of the damage in Union City, as Meier notes that even in her live shot, this isn’t the worst of it—entire areas have been blocked off by officials, as the National Weather Service now confirms the strength as an EF-3 tornado.

Severe storms unleashed a deadly tornado outbreak on Friday, ripping through the Heartland in parts of the Plains and Michigan.

The powerful storms left a trail of widespread destruction, with homes and communities damaged, multiple injuries reported, and several fatalities confirmed.

Union City was among the hardest-hit areas, as a tornado carved its way through the state, snapping trees, damaging vehicles, ripping roofs off homes and buildings, and completely leveling some structures across the community.

Restoration efforts are underway today.

At least four people have been confirmed dead throughout Michigan from the storm, raising the death toll from these deadly storms to eight between Thursday and Friday.

The devastation comes amid a multi-day severe weather outbreak that continues today, as storms barrel across more than 1,500 miles from the Northeast to Texas, putting more than 90 million people at risk.

Video captured of the tornado is seen above just ripping across the city at high speed and the still photo below highlights the debris flying in the air.

After Saturday’s evaluation, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado as an EF-3.

On Friday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State of Emergency Operations Center amid the severe outbreak.

Officials say the tornado could be one of Michigan’s strongest in decades.

A Union City church is left in shambles after Friday's outbreak.

Over 12,000 power outages continue throughout the state.

And not even 24 hours later, millions are still bracing for impacts as severe storms still loom from the Great Lakes and Northeast down into Texas.

Although the threat is lower, it's still bringing renewed risks of damaging winds and hail, along with possible tornadoes.