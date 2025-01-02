Watch: Fishermen, dog survive Texas EF-3 tornado in boat

WINNIE, Texas – A weekend fishing trip quickly turned into a quick reversal of circumstances after two anglers hoping for a good catch ended up caught in a strong tornado.

That tornado was part of a deadly weekend of severe weather across the South that claimed at least four lives.

Viral footage shows Brian Johnson, his friend and his dog out on the waters of the Stanolind Reservoir in Winnie, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

The severe weather can be seen looming on the horizon, but it also appeared to be good for churning up fish.

"I'm catching them every other bite, every other cast," Johnson can be heard saying in the video at the top of this story.

Johnson's friend appears to acknowledge the tornado in the distance, but the two appear unbothered by the severe weather.

"I'm not that worried about it, but I don't think it's good," Johnson's friend said in the video.

As the wind begins to pick up, Johnson appears to try and maneuver the boat away from the tornado but is unsuccessful.

The two men can be seen hunkering down in their small boat as the cyclone passes over.

"We went through the eye of the storm yet by His Grace, God delivered us," Johnson told Storyful.

Both men and Johnson's dog escaped uninjured.

A long-track EF-3 tornado was surveyed to be almost 49 miles in length.

(FOX Weather)



This tornado in the video appears to be the long-track EF-3 tornado that held together for more than 48 miles from Anhuac to Port Arthur in southeastern Texas.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 161 mph.

A total of 74 tornadoes have been confirmed from the outbreak over the holiday weekend, stretching from Texas to South Carolina.