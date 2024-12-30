At least 4 dead as dozens of tornadoes devastate South across 7 states

HOUSTON – At least four people have lost their lives as a result of a severe weather outbreak in the South over the weekend that spawned multiple tornadoes across several states.

As many as 44 tornadoes were reported across seven states, with major damage reported in Texas and Mississippi.

One fatality was reported in Brazoria County, Texas, south of Houston on Saturday. In Mississippi, one death occurred in Natchez and another in Lowndes County.

Further north, a deadly incident occurred in North Carolina's Iredell County on Sunday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle along Highway 152.

A rare Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch was issued Saturday afternoon for east Texas, southeast Arkansas, much of Louisiana, and western Mississippi. This was followed by numerous Tornado Warnings as severe weather persisted into Sunday.

Houston area struck by tornadoes, causing deaths and widespread damage

Severe storms rolled through the greater Houston area Saturday, causing significant damage and at least one fatality on the outskirts of the metro.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least six tornadoes had touched down, with reports of destruction in Katy, Porter Heights, Splendora, Alvin and Smith Point.

In Katy, video captured debris flying through the air as an EF-1 tornado swept through, damaging a mobile home park and flipping vehicles.

Porter Heights suffered substantial damage, with drone footage revealing significant structural damage to buildings. The East Montgomery Fire Department was directly impacted, but no injuries were reported to their team. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed the rescue of 15 individuals trapped in their homes by the storms.

Near Alvin, multiple homes were destroyed and debris littered State Highway 35. At least one death was reported in Brazoria County.

This marked the second time in a single week that tornadoes impacted the Houston area.

Tornado strikes Mississippi church for second time in 90 years

The O'Zion Church in Meadville, Mississippi, known for its "small church, big heart" spirit, was devastated by a powerful tornado. The tornado tore through the building, even tossing the steeple across a nearby wooded area.

Despite the widespread destruction, a small area where two congregants sought shelter during the storm remained untouched.

"After all this, there's one bare spot in this church, about a 6-foot diameter, that has a clean floor," one congregant said. "That's where she and I were laying, in that clean spot. After it was over with, we stood up and …. we didn't have a splinter on us. We didn't have a speck of dust on us."

This isn't the first time O'Zion Church has faced adversity. Church Secretary Phyllis Daniels Whittington said that a tornado also struck the church on May 5, 1934.

Despite the recent devastation, the congregation remained resolute.

"We're all devastated," Whittington said. "But we know (God) has a future, a bright future for us."

National Weather Service teams are still conducting damage assessments in Franklin County to determine the strength of the tornado that destroyed the church.

Two people died following Saturday night's storms in Mississippi. Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed at least one fatality in Natchez, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced a second fatality in Lowndes County.