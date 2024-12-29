Georgia, Carolinas face tornado threat as deadly severe weather outbreak continues charge across Southeast

ATLANTA — An ongoing line of storms continued charging across the Southeast on Sunday morning, placing more than 40 million Americans under a renewed threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Helene.

Sunday's severe weather threat comes after multiple tornadoes left a path of destruction across Texas, around the Houston area, on Saturday. Damage was also reported from Louisiana and Mississippi over the weekend. At least two people were killed by the storms.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has forecast a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms from the eastern Gulf Coast to southern Virginia. This region covers more than 20 million people, including Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

A larger part of the country, from North Florida to Cleveland, Ohio, is also at a Level 1 risk for severe weather.

On Sunday, a Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia through Sunday morning.

The Southeast's tornado threat will continue into Sunday night. Eastern Georgia, southwestern North Carolina and most of South Carolina are under a Tornado Watch through Sunday afternoon.

Active Tornado and Thunderstorm Watches.

Severe weather was causing delays for travelers flying to or from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with more than 500 delayed flights by Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.com.

Power outages were on the rise across the South and Southeast on Sunday, with nearly 190,000 customers without power from Texas to North Carolina.

Wind or possible tornado damage has already been reported outside the Atlanta metro region near Woosley, Georgia.

The National Weather Service office in Atlanta/Peachtree City will send a damage survey team to assess the possible tornado destruction in southern Coweta and Fayette counties on Sunday.

Cleanup was underway in Athens, Alabama, after a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the area west of Huntsville late Saturday, ripping down trees, signs, and stoplights, video by the city of Athens showed.

Heavy rainfall forecast for Helene recovery area

In addition to the severe threat, this system will bring the most rain to western North Carolina since Hurricane Helene's deadly flooding in September.

Some locations will potentially experience their highest two-day rainfall totals since Helene. Through Sunday, between 2 and 3 inches of rain is expected across western North Carolina, with localized areas receiving between 3 and 5 inches.