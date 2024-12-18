Christmas travel tracker: Live maps, airport status, flight delays, forecast and more
Live maps from FOX Weather show current travel conditions to help you plan your holiday travel.
Millions of people are expected to hit the road or hop on an airplane as Christmas holiday travel ramps up.
A midweek winter storm moving across the middle of the country could snarl travel for people trying to get an early start from Wednesday through the end of the week.
For those traveling closer to Christmas Eve, warm temperatures could mitigate the winter weather driving for Americans outside the northernmost tier of the country. Those traveling in the Eastern half of the country this weekend could see some bone-chilling temperatures.
These live maps from FOX Weather will help you track the weather for your travels. Download the FOX Weather app to get our live stream, weather alerts and 3D radar for your location.
CHRISTMAS TRAVEL FORECAST SHOWS RAIN, SNOW LIKELY LEADING TO DELAYS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS US
Current US radar
Current US weather alerts
Current air travel status
What’s the status of flights in Atlanta?
What’s the status of flights in Charlotte?
What’s the status of flights in Denver?
What’s the status of flights in Boston?
What’s the status of flights in New York City?
What’s the status of flights in Washington, DC?
