Nearly 120M Americans expected to travel during record-breaking 2024 holiday season

WASHINGTON – AAA predicts that 119.3 million people in America will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season. They expect that number will surpass the record set before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to their latest news release.

AAA defines the holiday season as the period between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. For the first time since 2005, Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day.

According to AAA, 90% of people will travel by road this holiday season. Some 7.8 million are expected to fly to their holiday destination despite plane tickets being more expensive than last year.

While the holidays are supposed to bring tidings of comfort and joy, they've become synonymous with travel anxiety. If wrangling the whole family into the car isn't difficult enough, extreme weather can have a major impact on a timely arrival at your destination.

Best time to hit the roads

AAA is advising drivers to take it slow and drive in two hour increments to help stay alert.

The automotive association reminded drivers that driving 80 mph instead of 75 mph over 100 miles saves only five minutes.

As for driving in snow, ice and other extreme weather, experts said staying off the road is the safest option. If you have to drive in the elements, experts like Ian Coke, Pirelli North America's Chief Technical Officer, believe that driving in winter tires and increasing your following distance are important tips to keep you safe.

Regarding the best time to hit the roads, AAA reports that congestion generally builds after 11 a.m. during the holidays.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to have minimal traffic impacts, according to AAA.

The company expects the most congested drive of the season will be from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas, on Dec. 27, with an expected drive time of 4 hours and 54 minutes.

Top holiday destinations

Many Americans in the northern tier and northeast will look to escape winter for the holidays.

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is the season's top international travel destination, according to AAA.

Cities in Florida make up four of the five top domestic vacation spots, with Orlando being the most popular.

Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say. Honolulu is expected to be the seventh most-visited holiday destination in America.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported this year that weather is the largest cause of air traffic delays.

How's the weather looking?

While the holiday season forecast has not completely come into focus, snow may not be an issue across the heartland of the country.

The FOX Forecast Center has projected above-average temperatures for a majority of the country west of the Mississippi River.

