Weekend severe weather outbreak likely in South as millions face threat of tornadoes, hail, damaging wind

JACKSON, Miss. – Just days after tornadoes ripped across parts of the South, the region is again facing the threat of dangerous storms that could drop more twisters.

Several tornadoes ripped across parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday when a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat played out. Most of the twisters happened in and around the Houston metro. No injuries or significant damage were reported.

However, forecasters have urged millions from Texas to the Carolinas and south to Florida to keep their guard up this weekend.

A Level 3 severe weather zone has been outlined for Saturday and includes parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. A Level 2 zone stretches from Texas to Florida.

The severe weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2024.

"Despite the uncertainty on specifics, a broad warm sector with mid 60s dewpoints, a negatively tilted trough, and a strengthening low-level jet will support the potential for a severe weather outbreak with multiple rounds of storms with all severe weather hazards possible," forecasters at NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center wrote in their discussion Thursday.

Large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are likely with any severe storms that develop from late Saturday morning into Saturday night. Some strong tornadoes, meaning EF-2 or higher, are also possible.

The tornado outlook for Dec. 28, 2024.

People living in these zones should review their tornado safety plans and ensure they have a reliable way to receive weather alerts. Download the FOX Weather app to get alerts based on your location and a 3D radar that lets you track storms.

Severe weather threat moves east Sunday

The dangerous storms will march east by Sunday, with the worst weather expected in a swath that stretches from Virginia to Georgia. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are possible with any severe storms that develop in this zone.

