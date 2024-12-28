Drone video shows tornado damage after deadly storms rip through Houston area

HOUSTON – Just a couple of days after tornadoes created dramatic scenes around the greater Houston area, storms have again caused damage and at least one death Saturday on the outskirts of the metro.

The National Weather Service filed at least six tornado reports around the Houston area.

The first report came out of Katy, where video showed debris being thrown into the air as the twister moved through the western Houston suburb.

According to the NWS storm reports, damage was reported at a mobile home park and several cars had been flipped.

More damage was reported about an hour later in the towns of Porter Heights and Splendora, to the north of Houston.

Drone video shows significant damage to buildings in Porter Heights. According to the NWS storm report, the East Montgomery Fire Department was also hit by the twister.

"There have been no reported injuries to our firehouse team at 154, and all pending calls have been cleared," officials at the fire station wrote in a Facebook post. "Our crews are actively surveying the affected areas to ensure everyone is safe, especially those who may not have been able to call 911."

In an update posted on Facebook, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said at least 15 people were trapped in homes after the storms, but they have been rescued.

Another report from the NWS showed significant damage near the town of Alvin, to the south of Houston. Multiple homes were destroyed, and substation debris was seen on State Highway 35. Mayor Dan Davis, of nearby Manvel, said on X that he received confirmation that at least one person was killed by the storm as it tore through Brazoria County, where Alvin is located.

Farther south in Smith Point, a tornado tossed a car, possibly causing injuries, the NWS reported.

Houston hit by tornadoes earlier in the week

This is the second time this week that the Houston area has been rocked by tornadoes. On Thursday, several twisters caused havoc, including one that was caught on video near El Campo, to the southwest of Houston.

