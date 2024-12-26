Houston faces strong-tornado threat Thursday as severe storms march across South

HOUSTON – The nation’s fourth-largest city is facing a serious severe weather threat Thursday as storms tear across the South.

Already three tornadoes have been reported in Texas' Wharton County, Sheriff Shannon Srubar told FOX Weather.

"There are no reports of severe damage or injuries yet, but we’ll be assessing the situation over the next few hours," Srubar said.

One of the tornadoes touched down near Highway 59 and damaged some barns, according to Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.

To the northeast of Houston, the National Weather Service reported a waterspout over Lake Houston was moving onto land near Huffman. Minutes later the NWS took another report of a tornado sighting to the northwest of Dayton.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of Southeast Texas and parts of western Louisiana through Thursday evening, while a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas.

A three-hour radar loop. Flash Flood Warnings are shown in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are show in pink. Tornado Warnings are shown in red. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are shown in yellow.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area in Southeast Texas in a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat zone, including the Houston metro, starting Thursday afternoon. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2024.

The SPC has also highlighted a so-called hatched area for the potential of strong tornadoes, meaning EF-2 or higher. The Houston metro is also included in that zone.

The tornado outlook for Dec. 26, 2024.

Forecasters said that supercell thunderstorms are possible at the onset of the event, but will eventually become more of a squall line. Those initial thunderstorms are when the threat of strong tornadoes will be highest.

The storms will later move east into Louisiana where a Level 2 out of 5 zone has been outlined. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns with storms by the time they make it into Louisiana.

The forecast for the South on the night of Dec. 26, 2024.

Now is the time to ensure you have a way to get weather alerts that are issued for your area. The FOX Weather app can send you alerts for your specific location and also features a 3D radar so you can track storms.

Last strong tornado in Houston area was in January 2023

While winter may seem like an odd time to experience severe weather, the last major tornado in the Houston area happened in January 2023.

The EF-3 twister tore a path through the Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Jan. 24. At least three people were injured as winds of 140 mph ripped apart buildings.

This was the first time the National Weather Service Office in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency.

