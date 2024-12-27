Watch: Diners scramble as Texas tornado destroys building outside of barbecue restaurant

EL CAMPO, Texas – A dramatic video captured one of three reported tornadoes that touched down near El Campo, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Photographer Juanita Perez was eating a meal at a local barbecue restaurant when a massive twister appeared outside the window, sending patrons scrambling.

The video shows the tornado swirling on the other side of the street, eventually tearing apart a building in the distance as onlookers gasped.

"Survived a tornado today!" Perez said in a Facebook post. "iPhone alert did say Tornado Warning take cover but we all ignored it until the lights went out and the roof was shaking. Scary!!"

At least five tornadoes have been confirmed around the Houston region, including three in Wharton County, where El Campo is located.

Despite the severe weather, there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.