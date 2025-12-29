Search
Extreme Weather
Damage reported after tornado rips through Long Creek, Illinois, amid severe storms

Devastating damage batters Long Creek, Illinois, after one of possibly three tornados ripped through the state on Dec. 28.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Tornado damages parts of Illinois following severe storms

TORNADO HAVOC: Video captures the devastating damage in Long Creek, Illinois, after one of possibly three tornadoes ripped through the state Dec. 28. The NWS issued a Tornado Warning late afternoon and shortly after urged people to take cover as a reported twister was moving east at 45 mph. An EF-1 Tornado was also confirmed in Groveland, with wind speeds up to 98 mph.

LONG CREEK, IL.- As strong storms moved across the Midwest on Sunday, Dec. 28, Illinois was hit by intense thunderstorms, rain and damaging winds, triggering at least possibly three tornadoes throughout the state.

The storms prompted a Level 1 of 5 severe storm threat throughout portions of the region.

MAJOR STORM TO SLAM MIDWEST WITH VICIOUS WINDS, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS BEFORE SWEEPING INTO THE NORTHEAST

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning on Sunday afternoon and shortly after urged people to take cover, as a tornado had been reported just east of Long Creek at 3:28 p.m. CST.

Video captured shows just how severe the storm was, as several homes sustained damage and debris can be seen scattered throughout the yards. You can even spot a roof that was ripped off on the ground.

Multiple other tornadoes have also been reported throughout Illinois, but have not been confirmed yet. One was reported two miles northwest of Mount Zion, destroying eight homes. Another one about two miles north-northwest of Mount Zion also caused significant damage.

    Tornado tears off roof in Forrest, Illinois (@jaredpettywx / X)

    Tornado tears off roof in Forrest, Illinois (@jaredpettywx / X)

    Tornado tears off roof in Forrest, Illinois (@jaredpettywx / X)

    Tornado tears off roof in Forrest, Illinois (@jaredpettywx / X)

Reports of a tornado nearly three miles east of Elwin caused more structural damage as well, and all three were reported just after 3 p.m. CST.

On the same day, a separate radar confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down along Allentown Road, about three miles south-southwest of Groveland.

RADAR-CONFIRMED TORNADO WHIPPED THROUGH TEXAS ON MONDAY, SLAMMING A MAN’S CHILDHOOD HOME

It struck at 9:27 a.m. CST, traveling 1.73 miles along Allentown Road with a width of 200 yards and peak winds of 98 mph. Its route ended at 9:32 a.m. CST, about two miles south-southeast of Groveland. 

It destroyed two outbuildings, snapped off numerous tree branches along the road and toppled eight power poles along Springfield Road, NWS reports.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While one tornado is currently confirmed, more information will be released on the additional reported touchdowns, once more surveys are completed.

