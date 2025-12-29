Damage reported after tornado rips through Long Creek, Illinois, amid severe storms

LONG CREEK, IL.- As strong storms moved across the Midwest on Sunday, Dec. 28, Illinois was hit by intense thunderstorms, rain and damaging winds, triggering at least possibly three tornadoes throughout the state.

The storms prompted a Level 1 of 5 severe storm threat throughout portions of the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning on Sunday afternoon and shortly after urged people to take cover, as a tornado had been reported just east of Long Creek at 3:28 p.m. CST.

Video captured shows just how severe the storm was, as several homes sustained damage and debris can be seen scattered throughout the yards. You can even spot a roof that was ripped off on the ground.

Multiple other tornadoes have also been reported throughout Illinois, but have not been confirmed yet. One was reported two miles northwest of Mount Zion, destroying eight homes. Another one about two miles north-northwest of Mount Zion also caused significant damage.

Reports of a tornado nearly three miles east of Elwin caused more structural damage as well, and all three were reported just after 3 p.m. CST.

On the same day, a separate radar confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down along Allentown Road, about three miles south-southwest of Groveland.

It struck at 9:27 a.m. CST, traveling 1.73 miles along Allentown Road with a width of 200 yards and peak winds of 98 mph. Its route ended at 9:32 a.m. CST, about two miles south-southeast of Groveland.

It destroyed two outbuildings, snapped off numerous tree branches along the road and toppled eight power poles along Springfield Road, NWS reports.

While one tornado is currently confirmed, more information will be released on the additional reported touchdowns, once more surveys are completed.