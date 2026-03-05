Search
Weather News
Severe storms to reignite threats of damaging hail, wind, possible tornadoes across Central Plains next week

A level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk is already in place for portions of the southern and central Plains eastward into the Ozarks for Tuesday.

Just as a multi-day of severe storms is moving through the Southern Plains, another round is already taking shape, continuing the start of severe weather season.

TORNADO THREAT INCREASES FOR MILLIONS ACROSS TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA, AS SEVERE STORM SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a renewed threat targeting the Central and Southern Plains early next week, bringing the potential for more damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Next week severe weather outlook
FOX Weather

 

Currently, severe storms are engulfing the Southern Plains with heavy downpours, thunderstorms and damaging hail, as tornado threats increase.

With the potential rising, forecasters upgraded Thursday’s severe weather outlook to a Level 3 of 5 across parts of western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, where EF-2 or stronger tornadoes are possible.

LIVE UPDATES: SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK TO HAMMER THE HEARTLAND WITH DANGEROUS TORNADOES

Tornado probabilities for the month of March
FOX Weather

 

States are working to stay ahead and prepared, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated emergency response ahead of the severe weather. Meanwhile, City Utilities in Springfield, Missouri, is urging residents to prepare for potential power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight Friday as having the greatest risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

RARE BACK-TO-BACK SANTA ANA WIND EVENTS POSE POWER OUTAGE, HAZARDOUS TRAVEL RISK TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Hail fell in Barnhart, Missouri late Wednesday.

Hail fell in Barnhart, Missouri late Wednesday.

(Keith Vinyard / FOX Weather)

This next round of severe storms is expected to move in Tuesday through Wednesday, as another significant dip in the jet stream is expected to move out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains. 

PARADE OF STORMS TO EASE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY DROUGHT AS FLASH FLOODING THREAT POTENTIAL RISES

Accompanying this will be a mid-level jet moving northeast ahead of the system, where abundant Gulf moisture will surge northward, increasing instability and allowing storms to develop.

This puts the Central Plains right in bullseye for hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

Central Plains severe storm outlook for Tuesday
FOX Weather

 

A level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk is already in place for portions of the southern and central Plains eastward into the Ozarks for Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Severe storms pose a risk across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, with more likely to redevelop Wednesday afternoon as the air mass ahead of it becomes increasingly unstable.

The FOX Forecast Center will continue to monitor the threat as it's still early, and uncertainty remains regarding the exact timing and intensity of the storms.

