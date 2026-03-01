Parade of storms to ease Mississippi Valley drought, though flash flooding concerns persist

Rain is on the horizon for the drought-stricken Mississippi Valley, as a stretch of storms will bring beneficial rounds of precipitation over the week beginning Tuesday, with a changing weather pattern signaling a wet start to spring.

Spring pattern flip outlook

These storms do come with a "but," however, as rainfall totals could exceed 6 inches in some locations.

This poses a significant threat: after a prolonged drought, parched ground can act like a hard surface causing more runoff and flash flooding rather than letting the water soak in like a sponge.

With very heavy rain expected from the Gulf Coast states northward into the Great Lakes, more than a dozen states are in the zone for heavy rain and flash flooding concerns.

Portions of the region have been issued a level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat for both Tuesday and Wednesday, but the levels could increase as soils become more saturated and rainfall continues.

The FOX Forecast Center said within that broad area, the most persistent and intense rain is most likely across parts of Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Multi-day flash flood threat outlook

The drought's grip on Arkansas remains severe, affecting nearly the entire state.

Currently, extreme to exceptional drought covers about 29% of the region, and Little Rock is entering March with a 6-inch rainfall deficit from the winter season.

Latest drought monitor map

The projected "parade of storms" offers a chance to erase those recent losses in a single week. However, because the drought is a long-term issue, this rainfall is viewed as a significant first step toward recovery rather than a total solution.

With a similar story unfolding across neighboring states, cities such as Dallas, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati are all running precipitation deficits since the start of winter.

Multi-day rain outlook

As the weather pattern set to flip, the result is a setup capable of producing multiple rounds of widespread rain, providing much-needed relief from serious drought.