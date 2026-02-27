Large hail, powerful winds blast Alabama, as severe storms provide needed rain for drought-stricken Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Severe thunderstorms rumbled across Alabama beginning Thursday afternoon and lasting through the overnight hours, bringing hail, strong wind gusts and even a tornado to the northern and central parts of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado damaged areas just southwest of Trussville in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

Social media video showed the tornado tearing across the area behind several stores, as the associated severe thunderstorm dropped large hail.

NWS crews will survey the damage later Friday. There's been no word on any injuries caused by the storms.

Trees were knocked down in nearby Center Point. Photos from the fire department showed large downed trees blocking a local road.

Hail accumulated in piles across backyards giving the appearance of snow.

The NWS received reports of hail 2 inches in diameter in St. Clair County.

Non-severe storms were ongoing Friday morning across southern Alabama as the system shifted east.

While severe storms caused damage, they are also bringing much-needed rain to the drought-stricken Southeast.

Nearly 100 percent of Alabama is experiencing drought conditions, while Georgia and Florida have reached total drought coverage. Florida, in particular, is experiencing its worst dry spell in 25 years.

The cold front responsible for the severe weather will slide south, bringing rain into the Florida Panhandle and the northern and central parts of the state by Friday afternoon, and showers are expected to linger through Saturday morning.

Rain totals will generally be around 1–2 inches across Central Florida, including Orlando, through Saturday. While the rest of the Southeast will accumulate between a half-inch and an inch of rain from these storm systems.

While not drought-busting by any means, the precipitation is a welcome change from the dry conditions.