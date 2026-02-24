Search
Warmer temperatures and severe storms on the horizon as we spring into March

Intrusions of warmer air preview a hint of summer and an uptick in severe storms.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
As millions dig out from the feet of snow from this week’s historic blizzard along the I-95 Corridor, another round—or possibly even two—of snow is likely through the middle and latter part of this week. These systems will affect the same regions that are still recovering from the recent heavy snowfall.

In like a lion, out like a lamb. Let's take a look at what to expect throughout the month of March as we prepare for the transition to spring.

On the last legs of one of the harshest winters in years, it's not time to celebrate the upcoming arrival of spring just yet. 

While March marks the transition from winter to spring, it is often volatile and unpredictable, with intrusions of warmer air previewing a hint of summer and an uptick in severe storms.

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 140th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Monday February 2, 2026 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. 

((Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images))

After a brutal winter where prolonged cold spells and strong winter storms dominated headlines, the long-awaited return of milder temperatures and increased storm activity will likely garner attention.

EVEN MORE ROUNDS OF SNOW THIS WEEK THREATEN NORTHEAST CITIES PUMMELED BY RECORD-BREAKING BLIZZARD

Though it is not time to take the top off the convertible and iron your favorite shorts, as much of the U.S. is not out of the winter weather grasp just yet with snow and shots of cooler air on the horizon.

In the shorter term, through the first week or two of March, the overall pattern is expected to feature a trough (a dip in the jet stream) across the West and a ridge across the East.

WHAT IS THE JET STREAM?

This setup is reflected well in the Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) 8 to 14 day outlook, which highlights much of the central and eastern U.S. as trending above average for both temperatures and precipitation.

FILE: Parade bagpipers pass St. Patrick's Cathedral during the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City.

((Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The expected unsettled, cloudy and cooler weather across the West will promote increased flow off the Gulf of America, raising the likelihood of precipitation and even severe storms.

Meanwhile, the primary storm track should remain west of the Appalachians, favoring near-average to potentially below-average precipitation along much of the East Coast.

BLOOD MOON TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE 2026: WHEN AND WHERE YOU CAN SEE THE ASTRONOMICAL PHENOMENON

The greatest risk for severe storms in March stretches from the Central Plains eastward into Alabama and Georgia.

Average tornado numbers in the month of March from 1999-2023.

(FOX Weather)

Texas, Alabama and Mississippi typically average the highest number of tornadoes during the month of March. Just last year, a tornado outbreak spawned more than 90 twisters across 13 states and left dozens dead.

LOOK BACK: AS RECOVERY CONTINUES, HARROWING STORIES EMERGE FROM DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK THAT RAVAGED 13 STATES

Average tornadoes by month from 2010 to 2024.

(FOX Weather)

The CPC’s 3 to 4-week outlook continues to favor above-average temperatures across much of the central and eastern U.S. That said, an overall monthly trend toward above-average temperatures does not eliminate the possibility of winter weather or brief blasts of colder air.

Snow, ice and chilly conditions are still possible at times through March.

The month marks the arrival of both meteorological and astronomical spring.

The difference between astronomical and meteorological Spring.

(FOX Weather)

There are longer, brighter days ahead.

Finally, as we move into the month, don’t forget the upcoming time change on Sunday, March 8. Clocks will "spring forward" one hour, and combined with the naturally lengthening days, much of the U.S. will gain nearly an hour to an hour and a half of additional daylight by the end of the month.

