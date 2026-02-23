Even more rounds of snow this week threaten Northeast cities pummeled by record-breaking blizzard

Just days after a historic blizzard buried millions across the Northeast, the region is bracing for more winter weather. Additional rounds of snow are expected to move in later this week, adding to the already record-breaking totals.

HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026 SMASHES SNOW RECORDS AS MILLIONS BEGIN TO DIG OUT FROM VICIOUS BOMB CYCLONE

On Sunday, major hubs were slammed with excessive snowfall. Cities such as New York City recorded about 20 inches, while Providence, RI experienced almost 38 inches and Boston saw close to 17 inches.

Forecasters are now warning that another round, possibly two, of snow is likely through the middle and latter part of the week.

The first round will develop on Tuesday afternoon as a clipper system from Southern Canada moves into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Areas located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will experience the snow first. But due to the system’s fast-moving nature, snowfall will only last for a few hours.

MAJOR CITIES IN THE NORTHEAST SLAMMED WITH 2 FEET OF SNOW OR MORE FROM HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026

By Wednesday morning, the storm will pivot into the Northeast, affecting Pennsylvania, New York and New England.

The overview for the first round of snow occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, accumulations are not expected to be as significant as Sunday’s historic storm, but they will still add to seasonal totals across the region.

Northern New England could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, while northern Michigan may receive 3 to 5 inches.

The overview for the second round of snow occurring later in the week

The second round is looking less impactful with the latest forecast model data coming in.

An area of low pressure is expected to move east from the Central Plains by Thursday afternoon.

PROVIDENCE SHATTERS 48-YEAR RECORD FOR ALL-TIME BIGGEST SNOWSTORM WITH OVER 37 INCHES OF HEAVY SNOW

According to the FOX Forecast Center, forecast models are suggesting a more southerly track with this system.

This would keep the rain and lighter snow across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Even before the next round of snow arrives, many cities are already well above their average seasonal snowfall.

Boston, for example, now sits nearly 10 inches above average following the recent historic blizzard.

Stay with FOX Weather as these systems continue to develop.