See it: Popular cities in the Northeast experience 2 feet of snow amid historic storm

Parts of the Northeast have been pounded by a multi-day winter storm that started on Sunday.

Major U.S. states, including New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey, have seen snowfall totals of up to 2 feet.

Thankfully, first responders and Department of Transportation crews have been all hands on deck leading up to the storm, with over 40 million Americans under a Blizzard Warning going into the weekend.

Long Island, New York

Parts of New York were not immune to the intense snowfall, especially on Long Island, where Babylon and Lynbrook each recorded 2 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Residents should consider themselves lucky compared to Islip, New York, around 15 minutes away, where they received a record-breaking 31 inches of snow over the last two days. The previous record was on Feb. 8 to 9, 2013, where people experienced 27.8 inches of snow.

There have been numerous delays in public transportation across the Northeast, affecting thousands of people, with Suffolk County extending their travel ban to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23.

Newark, New Jersey

As a major winter storm blasted through the Northeast, Newark, New Jersey, recorded nearly 28 inches of snowfall.

Residents began their Monday morning digging themselves out of major snow accumulations.

This comes as travelers at Newark International Airport experienced significant delays. Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed across the Northeast through Tuesday.

The mayor of Newark, Ras J. Baraka, extended a travel ban through noon on Monday due to the extreme weather event.

According to the NWS, black ice will be possible across the region tonight, especially on any untreated surfaces.

Providence, Rhode Island

South Providence, Rhode Island, has been the center of attention for this historic snowstorm, as accumulation continues to pile up across New England.

According to the NWS, the area has received close to 38 inches of snow so far.

Similar to a plethora of northeastern states, Rhode Island declared a State of Emergency, issuing a travel ban on Sunday and activating the Rhode Island National Guard ahead of blizzard conditions.

Other locations, such as Boston, recorded just over 16 inches of snow.

Thankfully, first responders and clean-up crews have been working around the clock to ensure the safest road and walking conditions across the Northeast.

Be sure to continue to monitor updates from your local authorities and tune into FOX Weather for the latest updates on the impacts of this historic storm.