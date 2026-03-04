Search
Weather News
Rare back-to-back Santa Ana wind events pose power outage, hazardous travel risk to Southern California

High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southern California beginning Wednesday evening through at least Thursday morning.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE: Santa Ana winds return to Southern California one year after the whipping winds fueled rapid growth of historic fires

CALIFORNIA WIND THREAT: Santa Ana wind threat returns to Southern California nearly a year to the day that the same weather pattern helped spark the Los Angeles Wildfire disaster. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar analyzes the whipping winds that have spawned hazard warnings in the Golden State.  

Southern California is set to see two back-to-back Santa Ana wind events this week, with the first round expected Wednesday and a more significant event starting on Friday. 

The first event begins late Wednesday, when a trough swings through the region, allowing offshore winds to develop. These winds will peak late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph in most places and winds up to 65 mph in the higher elevations, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

The FOX Forecast Center said Santa Ana winds can last up to five days on their own, but seeing two distinct events so close together is unusual.

WHAT ARE THE SANTA ANA AND DIABLO WINDS?

Santa Ana Winds map

Santa Ana winds happen when air from a region of high pressure over the dry, desert region of the southwestern U.S. flows westward towards low pressure located off the California coast, creating dry winds that flow east to west over the mountain passages in southern California, according to the National Weather Service. 

These winds typically happen in the cooler months of the year, and can often bring along extreme fire danger risk if California is experiencing a dry season. 

Fortunately, there is no wildfire risk associated with either of these Santa Ana wind events due to California's wetter-than-usual winter this year. 

Santa Ana winds have elevated fire risks in the past, namely in January 2025, when the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires erupted, fueled by strong winds. 

RECOUNTING THE HEARTBREAKING LOSS CAUSED BY THE DEADLY PALISADES AND EATON FIRES 1 YEAR LATER

    FILE: A home in the Highland neighborhood burns in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.

    FILE: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The sun sets over the Pacific ocean, blocked by smoke from the Palisades Fire  on January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon.

High Wind Warnings are in effect across southern California beginning Wednesday evening through at least Thursday morning. 

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said residents should be on alert for the potential of localized downed trees and power outages.

Hazardous driving conditions due to extreme wind and road debris are also possible. 

NWS Los Angeles said the strongest winds will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. 

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

Huntington Beach, CA - February 22: Palm trees and persons hair are blown along with sand and gusty cold wind while feeding squirrels in Huntington Beach Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Huntington Beach, CA - February 22:  Palm trees and persons hair are blown along with sand and gusty cold wind while feeding squirrels in Huntington Beach Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

The second and more significant Santa Ana event begins on Friday. 

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph at higher elevations are possible. 

Localized power outages, travel delays and downed trees could happen with this wind event as well. 

The FOX Forecast Center said winds are expected to peak on Saturday afternoon, and diminish by Sunday. 

