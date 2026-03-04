Rare back-to-back Santa Ana wind events pose power outage, hazardous travel risk to Southern California

Southern California is set to see two back-to-back Santa Ana wind events this week, with the first round expected Wednesday and a more significant event starting on Friday.

The first event begins late Wednesday, when a trough swings through the region, allowing offshore winds to develop. These winds will peak late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph in most places and winds up to 65 mph in the higher elevations, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The FOX Forecast Center said Santa Ana winds can last up to five days on their own, but seeing two distinct events so close together is unusual.

WHAT ARE THE SANTA ANA AND DIABLO WINDS?

Santa Ana winds happen when air from a region of high pressure over the dry, desert region of the southwestern U.S. flows westward towards low pressure located off the California coast, creating dry winds that flow east to west over the mountain passages in southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

These winds typically happen in the cooler months of the year, and can often bring along extreme fire danger risk if California is experiencing a dry season.

Fortunately, there is no wildfire risk associated with either of these Santa Ana wind events due to California's wetter-than-usual winter this year.

Santa Ana winds have elevated fire risks in the past, namely in January 2025, when the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires erupted, fueled by strong winds.

RECOUNTING THE HEARTBREAKING LOSS CAUSED BY THE DEADLY PALISADES AND EATON FIRES 1 YEAR LATER

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

High Wind Warnings are in effect across southern California beginning Wednesday evening through at least Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said residents should be on alert for the potential of localized downed trees and power outages.

Hazardous driving conditions due to extreme wind and road debris are also possible.

NWS Los Angeles said the strongest winds will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

The second and more significant Santa Ana event begins on Friday.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph at higher elevations are possible.

Localized power outages, travel delays and downed trees could happen with this wind event as well.

The FOX Forecast Center said winds are expected to peak on Saturday afternoon, and diminish by Sunday.