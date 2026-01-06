Recounting the heartbreaking loss caused by the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires 1 year later

It has been 1 year since the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires erupted and devastated California. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is on the ground in Malibu, CA with a firsthand look at how the impacted areas are recovering:
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.– It's been a year since the Palisades and Eatonwildfires started on Jan. 7, 2025 in Los Angeles County. The fires caused extensive trails of devastation, leaving 31 people dead and 18,000 buildings damaged or destroyed.
The Palisades Fire started on Jan. 1, 2025 with an open flame in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Firefighters were able to suppress the flames above ground, but it continued burning underground.
An American flag hangs on a tree in the Pacific Palisades one year after the Palisades Fire caused extensive damage to the neighborhood.
Extremely dry conditions in the following days created a perfect scenario for wildfires, with the National Weather Service issuing a Particularly Dangerous Situation fire weather warning and warning of extreme fire conditions combined with gusty winds that could lead to rapid fire spread.
It's been one year since the Palisades and Eaton fires started on Jan. 7, 2025. Leading up to the fire, weather conditions were extremely conducive for wildfire starts in California. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier looks back at the day the fire started and how quickly things escalated a week after the start.
Six days later, on Jan. 7, 2025, strong winds reignited the fire above ground and from there, the wildfire went on to cause mass destruction and thousands of evacuations in the Palisades, Malibu and surrounding areas in Los Angeles County.
Officials said the fire was started by 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, a California resident at the time.
A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025.
Exactly one day after the first report of the Palisades Fire, it exploded in size, rapidly growing to 17,234 acres.
The fire reached the Pacific Coast Highway, jumping over the road and burning grass, buildings and vegetations on each side.
The Palisades Fire erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles, fueled by strong winds gusting between 50-80 mph. Video from the Pacific Coast Highway shows homes and power poles on fire as the fire continues its rapid spread.
The appearance of the flames was like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie, as bright flames burned on either side of the highway as people continued driving.
Over the next two weeks, the Palisades Fire continued to grow, burning homes and businesses, claiming the lives of 12 people.
A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
Four people, including a firefighter, also suffered injuries in the Palisades Fire.
In total, the fire destroyed more than 6,800 buildings and burned a total of 23,448 acres by the time it was fully contained 24 days later on Jan. 31, 2025.
Eaton Fire ignites in Altadena
Just a few hours after the Palisades Fire started on Jan. 7, another wildfire popped up. This fire, also in Los Angeles County, started near Altadena Drive in the Altadena/Pasadena area of Los Angeles County.
Designated as the Eaton Fire, it also rapidly grew, quickly prompting evacuations in Altadena and Pasadena.
The moment his wife burst through the front door at 6:19 p.m., Jeffrey Ku knew they were in a desperate situation. Minutes later, at 6:53 p.m., they turned their backs on their home, a lifetime of memories swallowed by the encroaching smoke.
Nearly 10,000 homes were destroyed, and 19 people were killed in the fire. Nine firefighters were injured while fighting the flames.
As both fires raged off, firefighters desperately worked day and night to achieve containment.
At one point, Los Angeles reported strain on their fire hydrants due to the amount of water being used to fight the fires.
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on January 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
A home completely destroyed, while the house behind it is untouched along Toyopa Street in Pacific Palisades on Monday, January 13, 2025.
Strong winds blow embers from homes burning in the Eaton Fire on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Los Angeles Fire Fighters and Sacramento Fire Fighters Urban Search & Rescue team inspect a burned house from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on January 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
A plane drops fire retardant during the Eaton Fire near Altadena, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.
Khaled Fouad, left, and Mimi Laine embrace as they inspect a family member's property that was destroyed by Eaton Fire on January 9, 2025 in Altadena, California.
Bridge Fire burns.
An aerial view of the sun rising above homes that burned in the Eaton Fire on January 21, 2025 in Altadena, California.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025.
Firefighters put out spot fires ahead of the Alisal fire along the 101 Freeway near Goleta on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
People watch as homes are threated as the Hawarden Fire burns in Riverside, California, July 21, 2024. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Flames from the Mill and Mountain fires in northern California on Sept. 2, 2022. (Image: CAL Fire)
Route Fire
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray returned to the Pacific Palisades one year after the fires first started.
He recounted the damage, talking to families who lost their homes a year ago and are still working to rebuild through the devastating losses in their city.
LA WILDFIRES: Devastating wildfires hit Los Angeles one year ago, decimating much of the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray speaks with a family whose lives drastically changed from the fires.
The wildfires broke records.
The Eaton Fire became the second-most destructive wildfire in California's history, with the Palisades Fire as the third-most destructive fire.