Recounting the heartbreaking loss caused by the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires 1 year later

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.– It's been a year since the Palisades and Eaton wildfires started on Jan. 7, 2025 in Los Angeles County. The fires caused extensive trails of devastation, leaving 31 people dead and 18,000 buildings damaged or destroyed.

The Palisades Fire started on Jan. 1, 2025 with an open flame in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Firefighters were able to suppress the flames above ground, but it continued burning underground.

Extremely dry conditions in the following days created a perfect scenario for wildfires, with the National Weather Service issuing a Particularly Dangerous Situation fire weather warning and warning of extreme fire conditions combined with gusty winds that could lead to rapid fire spread.

Six days later, on Jan. 7, 2025, strong winds reignited the fire above ground and from there, the wildfire went on to cause mass destruction and thousands of evacuations in the Palisades, Malibu and surrounding areas in Los Angeles County.

Officials said the fire was started by 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, a California resident at the time.

Exactly one day after the first report of the Palisades Fire, it exploded in size, rapidly growing to 17,234 acres.

The fire reached the Pacific Coast Highway, jumping over the road and burning grass, buildings and vegetations on each side.

The appearance of the flames was like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie, as bright flames burned on either side of the highway as people continued driving.

Over the next two weeks, the Palisades Fire continued to grow, burning homes and businesses, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Four people, including a firefighter, also suffered injuries in the Palisades Fire.

In total, the fire destroyed more than 6,800 buildings and burned a total of 23,448 acres by the time it was fully contained 24 days later on Jan. 31, 2025.

Eaton Fire ignites in Altadena

Just a few hours after the Palisades Fire started on Jan. 7, another wildfire popped up. This fire, also in Los Angeles County, started near Altadena Drive in the Altadena/Pasadena area of Los Angeles County.

Designated as the Eaton Fire, it also rapidly grew, quickly prompting evacuations in Altadena and Pasadena.

Video from Pasadena the night the fire began shows residents of a Pasadena senior care home being evacuated in wheelchairs and face masks through thick wildfire smoke.

As the fires raged on, FOX Weather was on the ground, telling the stories of residents who lost their homes and businesses.

Nearly 10,000 homes were destroyed, and 19 people were killed in the fire. Nine firefighters were injured while fighting the flames.

As both fires raged off, firefighters desperately worked day and night to achieve containment.

At one point, Los Angeles reported strain on their fire hydrants due to the amount of water being used to fight the fires.

By the time the fire was contained on Jan. 31, it had scorched 14,021 acres.

One year later, officials haven't announced an official cause of the Eaton Fire.

Rebuilding and recovery: 1 year later

Heartbreaking pictures and videos came out of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Walls of flames juxtaposed with the charred aftermath of hundreds of homes across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena painted a picture of the complete devastation these wildfires caused.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray returned to the Pacific Palisades one year after the fires first started.

He recounted the damage, talking to families who lost their homes a year ago and are still working to rebuild through the devastating losses in their city.

The wildfires broke records.

The Eaton Fire became the second-most destructive wildfire in California's history, with the Palisades Fire as the third-most destructive fire.

Both of the fires are within Cal Fire's list of the 20 deadliest California wildfires.

As time continues on, communities continue to rebuild their lives following the devastating losses the fires caused.